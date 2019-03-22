Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MATCH PREVIEW: Bethlehem Steel FC hosts Memphis 901 FC in the first meeting between the two clubs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

CHESTER, Pa. (March 22, 2019) - Bethlehem Steel FC will host Memphis 901 FC in the club's second home match of the 2019 USL Championship regular season. The match will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 24 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and tickets are still available here.

Steel FC comes into this match following a 0-1 loss in the club's 2019 home-opener to North Carolina FC this past weekend. North Carolina got the better of the Steel, who gave three Philadelphia Union Academy players their first professional starts and brought on Patrick Bohui as a second-half substitute, making him the youngest player all-time to appear for Bethlehem Steel FC at 15 years, three months and 13 days old when he appeared. With all that in mind, Steel FC recognizes its successes and failures from this past match and is now ready to turn its attention towards Memphis.

'To see Patrick [Bohui] come on at his age and fit in pretty well to the game was a really encouraging sign. I mentioned a couple other guys after the game, but I forgot to mention Patrick,' said Burke. 'To be pushing the way that he is and at his age is just fantastic, with still a long, long way to go. I'm happy for all of those guys that were able to make their debut. That said, I do believe that [North] Carolina was a very beatable team so it's disappointing to not be able to throw a little more at them on the day, but the reality is that we have to turn our focus to Memphis this weekend and who in a lot of ways I think could even be a stronger team in terms of personnel; a very dangerous game for us this weekend.'

Steel FC knows that Memphis 901 FC's record (0-1-1) doesn't reflect how strong of a team they are. This is a Memphis team that has allowed two goals so far this season, with only one goal being allowed through the run of play. What currently stands at one point on the season could have easily been four. Most of this is thanks to their strong and that is not lost on Head Coach Brendan Burke.

'I think they've been good. I don't think they've sat back too much,' noted Burke. 'I think they've got good athleticism throughout the team and I think they're a committed group, certainly defensively, but they'll take their pressure a little higher up the field. I'm interested to see how they respond on the road. I've only seen two home games, that's all that we've been able to evaluate with them. Obviously the energy in that building is fantastic and you can see it on film. There's a little extra juice in all the players. We have to be prepared for a very physical, athletic battle over the weekend.'

Bethlehem Steel FC and Memphis 901 FC have not previously met in regular-season play, with Memphis being a 2019 USL Championship expansion team. Memphis has established itself as an aggressive and stalwart defense that causes issues for opposing attacks. The Steel know that maintaining their style of play will be critical in creating chances against 901 FC.

'I think if we are successful in executing our own game plan again, having a forward-first mentality and getting in to the areas that we've identified in the field from early in preseason then I think we'll be in good shape. Doing that is always harder than planning for it,' Burke stated when asked how to break down Memphis' defense.

MATCH INFORMATION
2019 USL Championship Regular Season
Date: March 24, 2019
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa.

Bethlehem Steel FC: 1-1-0
Memphis 901 FC: 0-1-1

Match Day Twitter: @BSteelFC
Game Day Hashtag: #BSTvMEM
Game Notes: https://bit.ly/2FbuCue
Match Center: https://bit.ly/2Wh2ADj
Watch: ESPN+

Disclaimer

Philadelphia Union published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 22:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : China pushes back against U.S. demands in trade talks
PU
07:45pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
07:45pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Bipartisan Toomey-Led Effort Seeks Answers on Possible Tariffs for Foreign Autos
PU
07:45pELIOT ENGEL : Engel Statement on North Korea Sanctions
PU
07:25pTrump taps a strident Powell critic for spot on Fed board
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pCDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION : Final Update About an Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Ground Beef
PU
07:10pMexican President Urges Banks to Lower Fees Through Competition
DJ
06:55pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Supports Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages..
2PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
3CBS CORPORATION : Viacom, AT&T negotiations weigh on possible CBS tie-up - sources
4CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY : PROFIT WARNING
5SQUARE : 4 Steps for Launching Your Facebook Business Page

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.