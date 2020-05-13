MATHia® by Carnegie Learning Wins “Best Artificial Intelligence Solution” in The EdTech Awards 2020

Company recognized for its “outstanding contribution in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere”

Carnegie Learning is proud to announce that MATHia®, its powerful adaptive learning math software, has won “Best Artificial Intelligence Solution” in The EdTech Awards 2020. MATHia uses artificial intelligence and cognitive science to mirror a human tutor with more complexity and precision than any other math software. It provides a simple-to-use, truly 1:1 personalized learning experience for every student, supporting students who are struggling while challenging those who are ready for more, all at the same time.

Other software looks at the problem-by-problem path, adapting as it goes, but MATHia dives much deeper, at a very granular level, looking skill-by-skill. It uses artificial intelligence to understand how a student might, for example, use valid math concepts, but do so incorrectly. The result is that for students to move on, they need to first understand why they got something right and show mastery at the skill level.

MATHia also includes LiveLab, a live facilitation tool that empowers teachers with in-the-moment actionable data to effectively manage students while they work in MATHia. Dynamic indicators show which students are working or idle at all times, while alerts let teachers know which students may need additional support. LiveLab uses machine learning to determine which students are most likely to benefit from immediate teacher intervention, and it can pinpoint the specific cognitive skills that might be preventing students from hitting content progression milestones.

Leading the Charge in Artificial Intelligence

It is expected that artificial intelligence in U.S. education will grow by 47.5% from 2017-20211, yet Carnegie Learning has been developing artificial intelligence to improve learning based on cognitive science and learning research since the 1980s. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University—well-known as the epicenter of AI—designed the first intelligent math tutor, which grew and evolved to become the MATHia platform today.2

Responding to the Need for At-Home Learning

MATHia was designed specifically for independent learning, giving each student their very own math coach while they can’t be with their teacher in the classroom. In response to school closures during the COVID-19 crisis, Carnegie Learning has given free MATHia access to teachers and students to help them stay on track and minimize unfinished learning. Carnegie Learning has also created a MATHia experience for families called “MATHia@Home,” which allows parents and caregivers to sign students up for instant access to grade-level appropriate content. Both solutions can be accessed for free now through the summer.

“With the major disruption to schooling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that students have consistent high-quality support for learning mathematics,” says Dr. Steve Ritter, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at Carnegie Learning. “We're proud that our AI-based approach has been recognized for its ability to personalize instruction and transform students' lives.”

“Carnegie Learning was founded on its commitment to leverage powerful artificial intelligence to help students truly learn mathematics,” says Barry Malkin, CEO. “Now more than ever, it is critical that learning technology support the efforts of teachers, both inside and outside of the classroom. We are proud to support that work and continue to partner with educators, scientists and researchers to ensure the continuity of learning during this difficult moment.”

The EdTech Awards, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. “This year has been different, to say the least,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest who oversees the program. “However, despite formidable challenges brought about by world events—including locked-down cities, standstill travel, and closed offices, businesses and schools—we endure. While The EdTech Awards salutes all those on the front lines of help, with an extraordinary shift to online learning, really acknowledging the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters—particularly in our field—is more important than ever.”

For more information on The EdTech Awards and to see the list of winners, visit https://edtechdigest.com/2020-finalists-winners.

For more information on MATHia, visit www.carnegielearning.com/MATHia.

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is a comprehensive, dynamic and progressive learning technology company. Advocating a belief in teaching and determination to help students develop as learners and thinkers, Carnegie Learning is seeking to re-define the role of technology across the K-12 landscape. It delivers research-proven mathematics curriculum and the MATHia® platform for grades 6-12, project-based digital solutions for computer science, and best-in-class K-12 professional learning services. EMC School, part of Carnegie Learning, delivers blended learning resources and services for 6-12 world languages and English language arts. Mondo Education, also part of Carnegie Learning, provides high-quality literacy resources and services for K-5 classrooms. For more information please visit: www.carnegielearning.com.

