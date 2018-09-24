MATRIXX: First Ever Clinical Trial Evaluating 3D-Printed Titanium vs PEEK

Nexxt Spine LLC, a medical device company focused on designing,
manufacturing, and distributing innovative spinal solutions, announces
the momentous start of the MATRIXX Trial – marking the first ever
clinical evaluation of novel 3D-printed lumbar interbody fusion devices
relative to PEEK.
The Nexxt Matrixx® System is a collection of porous titanium spinal
fusion implants that interweave highly differentiated surface texturing
technology with novel 3D-printed cellular scaffolding. With the
sponsorship of this trial, Nexxt Spine hopes to prove that their
technology can accelerate bony ingrowth and improve clinical outcomes.
“Since we launched last October, over 1400 Nexxt Matrixx® devices have
been implanted and the response from our surgeon leaders has been
phenomenal,” stated Nexxt Spine President, Andy Elsbury. “While our
early adopters have witnessed improved clinical outcomes first-hand, we
are excited to take the industry lead and quantify the clinical merits
of Nexxt Matrixx® scientifically.”
The MATRIXX Trial is a prospective randomized controlled trial that will
evaluate the clinical and radiographic outcomes of the Nexxt Matrixx®
System following lumbar interbody fusion. Patients will be randomized to
receive either a Nexxt Matrixx® 3D-printed porous titanium cage or a
traditional plastic PEEK cage routinely recognized as the current ‘gold
standard.’ Data will be collected at 3, 6, 12, and 24 months in order to
quantify the speed and quality of fusion relative to the two implant
materials.
“Although often used in spinal surgery, plastic PEEK cages are limited
as they function more like static shims holding expensive biologics as
opposed to active scaffolds that enable endplate to endplate healing,”
explains Alaedeen Abu-Mulaweh, Director of Engineering.
While other manufacturers have used 3D-printing to develop devices that
mimic bone’s trabecular geometry, Nexxt Spine chose to ignore the
marketing allure and focus instead on the core science.
“Titanium is physically incapable of biological remodeling, so using
3D-printing to directly mimic the structural randomness of bone doesn’t
make a whole lot of sense,” explains Abu-Mulaweh. “Rather than simply
looking like bone, Nexxt Matrixx® was designed with the vision of
actively facilitating the body’s natural power of cellular healing.”
The initiation of the MATRIXX Trial is “a milestone moment for Nexxt
Spine and the medical community as a whole,” says Elsbury. “We believe
that our Nexxt Matrixx® technology has the potential to revolutionize
the landscape of spinal fusion and are excited for the opportunity to
prove it.”
About Nexxt Spine
Nexxt Spine, LLC is a medical device company focused on designing,
manufacturing, and distributing innovative spinal solutions. The Nexxt
Matrixx® family currently consists of implants available for cervical,
TLIF Oblique, and TLIF procedures. Stand-Alone Cervical, Stand-Alone
ALIF, and Corpectomy devices incorporating Nexxt Matrixx® technology are
actively in development & testing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006025/en/