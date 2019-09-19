Log in
MATRIXX Software Helps Operators Adopt and Monetize New Offerings with eSIM

09/19/2019 | 08:04am EDT

MATRIXX Software, an innovation powerhouse committed to transforming global commerce, is advancing the rapid adoption of eSIM (embedded Subscriber Identity Module) for a number of operators worldwide. Today, eSIM is the only globally-backed remote SIM specification for consumer devices. eSIM will create a significant business opportunity for operators. Early adopters, such as Swisscom, Tata Communications and Yoodo, are leveraging MATRIXX Digital Commerce to support their eSIM initiatives as they advance business opportunities for monetizing IoT (Internet of Things).

With eSIM, operators can enable remote SIM provisioning of any mobile device. This is a significant step towards expansive growth in the IoT market. In fact, GSMA Intelligence forecasts that the total number of IoT connections (cellular and non-cellular) globally will reach 25.2 billion in 2025, up from 6.3 billion in 2016.

As 5G ramps up, and the eSIM standard is supported by more device manufacturers, connected consumer IoT devices are going mainstream. Telco providers using MATRIXX and eSIM are enabling new monetization models for IoT with a sophisticated digital commerce platform. The platform provides services for digital onboarding, balance sharing across devices, consolidated or split charging across multiple profiles on a single device, real-time usage dashboards and one-click data top-ups.

eSIM provides some key advantages to mobile operators such as:

  • Simpler device setup without the need to insert or replace a SIM card
  • Devices that can operate independently of a tethered smartphone with their own subscriptions
  • A range of new, enhanced mobile-connected devices such as watches and headsets

“We believe eSIM is going to be a major driver for new business initiatives in IoT with a significant role in expanding markets and growing service consumption,” said Marc Price, MATRIXX Software global CTO. “MATRIXX Software is committed to helping telcos worldwide provide the solutions that disrupt the industry with customer-focused innovation.”

MATRIXX Digital Commerce enables operators to offer global connectivity on a single real-time platform. It delivers instant visibility of all traffic usage patterns across tens of millions of devices. Furthermore, it allows connectivity providers to offer customized pricing to support emerging business models while minimizing time-to-market, therefore supporting timely launch plans. MATRIXX Digital Commerce changes the economics of mobile and IoT by dramatically lowering the cost to serve for low-ARPU devices because it leverages patented, cloud native technology for speed, agility and ultra-efficient scaling.

Designed and built for the modern era, the multi-patented, award-winning MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables a digital-first reinvention of telco. Harnessing a cloud native architecture, it empowers operators to scale a new generation of services quickly and effectively while ensuring the high availability of distributed systems. Built to scale for digital, 5G and IoT services, the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform provides operators the agility and elasticity needed to compete and win now and in the future.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software provides next-generation, cloud native digital commerce solutions that transform how companies do business. Serving many of the world’s largest communications companies, IoT players and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX is committed to delivering a modern commerce platform that easily scales to support global marketplaces and consumption-based services. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to reinvent themselves and succeed as digital leaders.


© Business Wire 2019
