Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MATTEL, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Mattel, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all investors who acquired Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) (“Mattel” or the “Company”) securities between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased shares of Mattel, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Mattel, Inc., you may, no later than May 6, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Mattel, Inc.    

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

  • that demand for the Company’s products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining;
     
  • that the Company had an excess of product supply; and
     
  • that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 15, 2019, the Company provided disappointing outlook for 2019, citing slowing growth in sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.09 per share, more than 18%, to close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:50pMEDLEY MANAGEMENT : Capital Corp., Sierra Income Corp. and Management Inc. to Adjourn March 8th Special Meetings of Shareholders
PR
06:50pLOMA NEGRA : Reports 4Q18 and FY18 Results
BU
06:50pAlabama's Setzer Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Seminole presented by Costa
GL
06:50pSYNH LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
PR
06:49pAVEO Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AVEO
PR
06:48pEXCLUSIVE : SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
RE
06:48pPLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
06:48pWX LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. - WX
PR
06:47pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Confirms Filing of Its 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
PR
06:46pEra Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
3Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces the Declaration of Monthly Distributions of $0.106 and Approval o..
4COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standi..
5ERA GROUP INC : Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Jo..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.