MAVTV Selects 605 for Advanced Measurement Solution

Leading automotive television network MAVTV Motorsports Network today announced that it has chosen 605, an independent data analytics company that measures the impact of TV advertising and programming on consumer behavior, to deliver comprehensive ratings and an expansive portfolio of advanced measurement and analytics solutions. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This partnership supports the launch of more comprehensive ratings and audience measurement solutions for advertisers. By tapping into one of the largest matchable TV datasets in the industry, MAVTV can now offer advertisers the ability to measure the full impact of their ad campaigns on MAVTV.

"Lucas Oil’s MAVTV is very excited about this partnership with 605 as it speaks to the future of television advertising measurement being direct from the set-top box and the power this data will provide our partners,” Brock Thompson, Senior Vice President of Media Sales, MAVTV.

In addition to national ratings reporting, this partnership also encompasses advanced ad measurement and reporting services that will be made available to MAVTV advertising clients.

“MAVTV is taking an important step to elevate their marketing and advertising measurement capabilities by using 605’s advanced audience data and proprietary analytics,” said Ben Tatta, co-founder and President of 605. “Changing viewing habits require new approaches to engage audiences, both with your own programming and the advertising within those shows. To stay competitive, networks need to better understand how to use data to drive actionable insights and reach the right audiences. We are excited to partner with MAVTV in this effort.”

About MAVTV

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, ARCA, Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and more. MAVTV goes far beyond the national mainstream events and also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe: dirt racing, drag racing, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing and everything in between. MAVTV also knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive and custom build shows that a truly second to none. If it has a motor it’s on MAVTV… MAVTV is THE motorsports network.

About 605

605 is an independent data analytics company that measures the effect of TV advertising on consumer behavior. 605 offers a complete suite of advanced, data-driven measurement and analytics solutions based upon one of the industry’s largest matchable television viewing datasets, generating insights that drive the most meaningful return on your media investment. Serving marketers, TV content providers, distributors and multichannel video programming distributors, 605 provides proprietary software solutions for your advertising sales force including: audience analytics; end-to-end solutions for campaign planning and media optimization; and, comprehensive measurement and attribution across the entire marketing funnel. 605 was created by Dolan Family Ventures through its acquisition of Analytics Media Group in 2016. To learn more, visit our website at 605.tv.

