MAVTV Selects 605 for Advanced Measurement Solution

Leading automotive television network MAVTV Motorsports Network today
announced that it has chosen 605, an independent data analytics company
that measures the impact of TV advertising and programming on consumer
behavior, to deliver comprehensive ratings and an expansive portfolio of
advanced measurement and analytics solutions. Specific terms of the
agreement were not disclosed.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005364/en/
This partnership supports the launch of more comprehensive ratings and
audience measurement solutions for advertisers. By tapping into one of
the largest matchable TV datasets in the industry, MAVTV can now offer
advertisers the ability to measure the full impact of their ad campaigns
on MAVTV.
"Lucas Oil’s MAVTV is very excited about this partnership with 605 as it
speaks to the future of television advertising measurement being direct
from the set-top box and the power this data will provide our partners,”
Brock Thompson, Senior Vice President of Media Sales, MAVTV.
In addition to national ratings reporting, this partnership also
encompasses advanced ad measurement and reporting services that will be
made available to MAVTV advertising clients.
“MAVTV is taking an important step to elevate their marketing and
advertising measurement capabilities by using 605’s advanced audience
data and proprietary analytics,” said Ben Tatta, co-founder and
President of 605. “Changing viewing habits require new approaches to
engage audiences, both with your own programming and the advertising
within those shows. To stay competitive, networks need to better
understand how to use data to drive actionable insights and reach the
right audiences. We are excited to partner with MAVTV in this effort.”
About MAVTV
Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network
with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an
unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious
events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, ARCA, Lucas
Oil Challenge Cup and more. MAVTV goes far beyond the national
mainstream events and also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from
across the globe: dirt racing, drag racing, pro pulling, drifting, ice
racing and everything in between. MAVTV also knows you don’t have to be
a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have
developed a package of automotive and custom build shows that a truly
second to none. If it has a motor it’s on MAVTV… MAVTV is THE
motorsports network.
About 605
605 is an independent data analytics company that measures the effect of
TV advertising on consumer behavior. 605 offers a complete suite of
advanced, data-driven measurement and analytics solutions based upon one
of the industry’s largest matchable television viewing datasets,
generating insights that drive the most meaningful return on your media
investment. Serving marketers, TV content providers, distributors and
multichannel video programming distributors, 605 provides proprietary
software solutions for your advertising sales force including: audience
analytics; end-to-end solutions for campaign planning and media
optimization; and, comprehensive measurement and attribution across the
entire marketing funnel. 605 was created by Dolan Family Ventures
through its acquisition of Analytics Media Group in 2016. To learn more,
visit our website at 605.tv.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005364/en/