MAXEX : Accelerates Secondary Market Liquidity with Ellie Mae Encompass Investor Connect Integration

02/13/2020 | 09:05am EST

MAXEX, the first digital mortgage exchange to enable buying and selling residential loans through a single clearinghouse, has completed a strategic integration with Ellie Mae Encompass Investor Connect™. For the first time ever, Ellie Mae originators seeking to optimize their liquidity options can deliver data and documents directly to MAXEX without ever leaving Encompass.

MAXEX, which recently reached $5 billion in trading volume, connects bank and non-bank mortgage lenders to market-leading investors, including Wall Street dealers, money center banks, and the largest U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs). To date, more than 120 lenders and investors have embraced MAXEX’s one counterparty, one contract, one digital exchange model to achieve faster, more efficient liquidity. This new integration further increases speed and efficiency by enabling seamless document transfer within Encompass.

“Just as borrowers expect a seamless experience from their lenders, originators should expect a fast, consistent and transparent path to liquidity,” said William Decker, President of MAXEX. “By partnering with an industry leader such as Ellie Mae, we can further build on MAXEX’s value proposition for lenders.”

“Ellie Mae is proud to partner with MAXEX to create unprecedented connectivity between originators and secondary market liquidity,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Ellie Mae. “This new integration is a big step forward for delivering a true digital mortgage experience to the industry and enabling greater efficiency for the entire ecosystem.”

Join the Webinar on March 11, 2020

MAXEX and Ellie Mae will host an open webinar on March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time to demonstrate this new functionality. Register for the webinar by visiting this link.

See it Live at Ellie Mae Experience 2020

MAXEX will demonstrate its digital mortgage exchange at Ellie Mae Experience 2020, which will be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, Calif. from March 23 to March 25, 2020.

Visit booth #1208 for a live demonstration.

About MAXEX

MAXEX, is the first digital mortgage exchange to enable buying and selling residential loans through a single clearinghouse. We connect bank and non-bank lenders with premier investors including Wall Street banks, real estate investment trusts and insurance companies to enable faster, more efficient liquidity. We’re an Atlanta-based technology company led by mortgage experts and financially backed by leading private equity and capital market investors. Learn more by visiting www.maxex.com.


© Business Wire 2020
