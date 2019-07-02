MAXIMUS : Joins Statewide Project to Help Homeless with Disabilities in Minnesota

MAXIMUS, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today it joined a team of vendors selected to help Minnesotans with long-term disabilities, who are also homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, apply for Social Security disability benefits. The statewide contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) focuses on the Twin Cities metro area and has a duration of three years.

Minnesota’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI)/Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) Outreach, Access and Recovery (SOAR) Advocacy Project is part of a nationwide program to help individuals facing the dual challenges of disability and homelessness. As one of the project’s vendors, MAXIMUS provides outreach, access and recovery services to the target populations, with the goal of helping eligible individuals gain access to these life-saving benefits faster. DHS’s objectives in partnering with MAXIMUS to provide SOAR services are three-fold:

Expand the number of contracted agencies across Minnesota with SOAR-certified and dedicated staff

Improve access to Social Security benefits for individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness

Strengthen the SOAR collaborative presence in regional homelessness response

Operations for the MAXIMUS-operated Minnesota SOAR Advocacy Project will be located in our already-established office in St. Paul.

“The homeless are an especially vulnerable population,” said Laura Rosenak, MAXIMUS Senior Vice President. “Helping Minnesotans with disabilities access benefits that can get them off the streets – or prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place – makes a huge difference in the quality of their lives. MAXIMUS is honored to be able to apply our expertise to such a meaningful effort on behalf of the state.”

