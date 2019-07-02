Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MAXIMUS : Joins Statewide Project to Help Homeless with Disabilities in Minnesota

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

MAXIMUS, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today it joined a team of vendors selected to help Minnesotans with long-term disabilities, who are also homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, apply for Social Security disability benefits. The statewide contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) focuses on the Twin Cities metro area and has a duration of three years.

Minnesota’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI)/Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) Outreach, Access and Recovery (SOAR) Advocacy Project is part of a nationwide program to help individuals facing the dual challenges of disability and homelessness. As one of the project’s vendors, MAXIMUS provides outreach, access and recovery services to the target populations, with the goal of helping eligible individuals gain access to these life-saving benefits faster. DHS’s objectives in partnering with MAXIMUS to provide SOAR services are three-fold:

  • Expand the number of contracted agencies across Minnesota with SOAR-certified and dedicated staff
  • Improve access to Social Security benefits for individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness
  • Strengthen the SOAR collaborative presence in regional homelessness response

Operations for the MAXIMUS-operated Minnesota SOAR Advocacy Project will be located in our already-established office in St. Paul.

“The homeless are an especially vulnerable population,” said Laura Rosenak, MAXIMUS Senior Vice President. “Helping Minnesotans with disabilities access benefits that can get them off the streets – or prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place – makes a huge difference in the quality of their lives. MAXIMUS is honored to be able to apply our expertise to such a meaningful effort on behalf of the state.”

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pBODY & MIND INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:42pMuskogee Technology Named 2019 Top 10 Machine Tool Solutions Provider by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine
PR
02:41pLUPAKA GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - LPK
AQ
02:40pHOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:40pPFIZER : Senator Warren asks former FDA chief Gottlieb to resign from Pfizer board
RE
02:38pDeutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities business - WSJ
RE
02:38pPOPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities
BU
02:37pStuart Grant's The Elkstone Group Enjoys a Record-Breaking Start to the Summer Racing Season
BU
02:36pGTX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:35pGurit secures two-year kit supply contract
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
4STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
5CCC SA : Polish cabinet postpones talks on retail tax due to PM absence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About