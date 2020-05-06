MAXIMUS : Named Partner of the Year by Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

MAXIMUS, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today it was named Partner of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Child Support Division. The award was presented at the Louisiana Support Enforcement Association Conference.

Since 2006, MAXIMUS has served as a trusted partner to DCFS, operating the Louisiana Paternity Establishment Program (LAPEP) and the new hire reporting project. “From the birth of this partnership to present, the MAXIMUS team has gained the trust of the Department and child support enforcement,” shared DCFS Contract Manager Mary Kenerson. “DCFS has collaborated with MAXIMUS for over 14 years. That speaks volumes to the level of trust, dependability, and excellent customer care shown over the years. Child Support Enforcement is proud to call MAXIMUS our partners.”

“We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts in Louisiana and the fruitful relationships we have cultivated with our partners at DCFS,” said MAXIMUS Senior Vice President, Laura Rosenak. “The foundation for operating successful government programs is built upon mutual respect and collaboration between an agency and entities contracted to provide services. We’ve found our peers in Louisiana to be second to none – engaged, receptive, supportive and cooperative. Together, we make a great team!”

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005275/en/