Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MAXIMUS : Partners with Craven Community College in North Carolina to Help Parents Prepare for Employment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

MAXIMUS, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today a partnership with Craven Community College in North Carolina to help parents in the county and surrounding areas prepare for meaningful employment through education.

MAXIMUS operates the Craven County Child Support Enforcement Services office on behalf of the county, working with parents and legal guardians to ensure children receive both the financial and emotional support they need. Under the partnership, parents will be referred to Craven Community College’s Job Readiness Boot Camp to support employment, promotional capabilities and other skills enhancements. Dedicated staff will work one-on-one and in group settings to help these parents obtain the skills and confidence they need to secure employment that enables them to support themselves and their families.

“Parents can quickly go into debt when they are unemployed and unable to make their child support payments,” said Laura Rosenak, MAXIMUS Senior Vice President. “This partnership helps them escape the cycle of non-payment and penalties that can lead to poverty. With education and guidance from Craven Community College’s Job Readiness Boot Camp, parents can become financially independent, productive members of their communities. MAXIMUS is proud to be a part of such an important solution.”

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45pALTAGAS LTD. : Announces Dividend Rates for Series G and H Preferred Shares
AQ
03:45pFACEBOOK : Expands Face Recognition Controls
DJ
03:43pOil sinks as manufacturing data feeds global economy worries
RE
03:40pGROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 3
DJ
03:38pOil sinks as manufacturing data feeds global economy worries
RE
03:37pGAP : GOOP Partners with Banana Republic to Celebrate Female Boundary Breakers
PU
03:37pTARGET : Reveals Bullseye's Top Toys List and Adds More Than 10,000 Toys, Including New and Exclusive
PU
03:37pENTERGY : sponsored ACT Workforce ‘Boot Camps' Ready Counties for Growth
PU
03:32pFUNCOM N : Press Release – Funcom releases new DLC and Free PvP Update for Conan Exiles
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group