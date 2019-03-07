Log in
(MAXR) Maxar Technologies Inc. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action & Deadline- March 15, 2019

03/07/2019 | 01:44pm EST

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maxar Technologies Inc. (“Maxar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAXR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Maxar securities during the period between March 29, 2018 through January 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/maxr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a research report regarding Maxar. The Spruce Point report alleged, in part, that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%”. Specifically, the report asserted that Maxar had used its acquisition of DigitalGlobe “to inflate [its] intangible assets” and had “amended its post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains” in a manner that “was not fully disclosed across its investor communications.” Following this news, Maxar’s stock price fell $5.97 per share, or 13.44%, to close at $38.44 on August 7, 2018.

Then, on January 7, 2019, Maxar disclosed that WorldView-4 had experienced a failure in its CMGs, preventing the satellite from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability. It was further disclosed that WorldView-4 will likely not be recoverable and will no longer produce usable imagery. Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 48.5%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.03 on January 8, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/maxr. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Maxar you have until March 15, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
