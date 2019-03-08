Log in
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

03/08/2019 | 12:27pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MXWL)?

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 4, 2019?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (“Maxwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: MXWL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) (NASDAQ GS: TSLA).  Under the terms of the agreement, shares of Maxwell will be exchanged for a fraction of a share of Tesla's common stock, equal to the quotient obtained by dividing $4.75 by a volume weighted average price of one share of Tesla's common stock as reported on the NASDAQ Global Select Market for the five consecutive trading days preceding the expiration of the Offer, and which is subject to a floor that has been set at 80% of a volume weighted average price of Tesla common stock calculated prior to signing.

If you own common stock of Maxwell and purchased any shares before February 4, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
