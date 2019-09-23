Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MB LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds MINDBODY, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds owners of the Class A Common Stock of MINDBODY, Inc. who sold shares between November 7, 2018 through February 15, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MINDBODY investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the MINDBODY class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1667.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had put scheme in place to depress the value of MINDBODY stock directly preceding the merger offer by Vista manufactured through the negative guidance issued on November 6, 2018; (2) the "goshop" provision in the merger offer was designed to prevent any superior offers by other potential purchasers; (3) at the behest of Vista, Defendants never released the Company's favorable fourth quarter 2018 results; (4) as a result of the following, the merger consideration was not fair, and any fairness opinions rendered by the independent proxy advisory firms were based off of incomplete information. Thus, MINDBODY shareholders were not paid the fair value of their shares in connection with the merger, and suffered harm as a result of this alleged conduct in violation of the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1667.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mb-loss-notice-rosen-a-leading-law-firm-reminds-mindbody-inc-investors-of-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-300923608.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pMELCOR DEVELOPMENTS : Darin Rayburn appointed Melcor REIT CEO
AQ
07:17pELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
07:17pHYLEA METALS : Rights issue closure and shortfall notification
PU
07:17pUPDATE - ascena retail group, inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, October 3, 2019
GL
07:12pUnder pressure on climate, Big Oil pitches to the young
RE
07:12pPlaya Hotels & Resorts Recognized as a Top Employer of the Year at the 2019 Stevie Awards
AQ
07:12pSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Poll results of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
07:12pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
07:12pASX : AGM addresses by the Chairman and the Managing Director and CEO
PU
07:07pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group