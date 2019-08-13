Log in
MBH Corporation Plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/13/2019 | 09:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2019 / 15:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Callum
Last name(s): Laing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction
MBH Directors fee. Accrual of 17,289 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53213  13.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
