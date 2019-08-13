MBH Corporation Plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.08.2019 / 15:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Callum Last name(s): Laing

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI

213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction

MBH Directors fee. Accrual of 17,289 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

