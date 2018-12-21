Log in
MBH Corporation Plc: Significant price potential after acquisition of du Boulay Concepts Ltd.

12/21/2018 | 07:45pm CET

DGAP-News: SRH AlsterResearch AG / Key word(s): Research Update
MBH Corporation Plc: Significant price potential after acquisition of du Boulay Concepts Ltd.

21.12.2018 / 19:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On December 8, MBH Corporation Plc announced the acquisition of the British interior designer du Boulay Contracts Ltd. In our opinion, MBH is thus already demonstrating, shortly after the initial listing in the Düsseldorf primary market and on Xetra, that the expansion course announced with the IPO, in which own shares are used as acquisition currency to pay the purchase price for takeovers, is being implemented consistently and plausibly. Combined with the expectation that the profits of the MBH Group in 2018 and 2019 will be higher than previously expected, we are raising our price target significantly from EUR 1.20 to EUR 1.80.

The complete study is available on the SRH AlsterResarch AG website under the following link. Please note the disclaimer at the end of this document. 

21.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

761775  21.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
