MBH : First Berlin Equity Research initiates coverage on MBH Corporation plc with target price of EUR 2.25

06/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Research Update/Study
First Berlin Equity Research initiates coverage on MBH Corporation plc with target price of EUR 2.25

27.06.2019 / 15:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, 27 June 2019 - First Berlin Equity Research has initiated coverage on MBH Corporation plc ("MBH") and issued a 'buy' recommendation for the shares of the diversified investment holding company. The analysts' target price amounts to EUR 2.25 per share, which was equivalent to an upside potential of about 46.1 percent at the publication date.

The study is available for download on MBH's Investor Relations website at https://www.mbhcorporation.com/research.


About MBH

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent, accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

www.mbhcorporation.com


Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953
Kirchhoff Consult AG, Nicole Schüttforth, nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de, +49 (0)40 609186 64


27.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: fo@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 832303

 
End of News DGAP News Service

832303  27.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=832303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
