MBH : First Berlin Equity Research initiates coverage on MBH Corporation plc with target price of EUR 2.25

London, 27 June 2019 - First Berlin Equity Research has initiated coverage on MBH Corporation plc ("MBH") and issued a 'buy' recommendation for the shares of the diversified investment holding company. The analysts' target price amounts to EUR 2.25 per share, which was equivalent to an upside potential of about 46.1 percent at the publication date.



The study is available for download on MBH's Investor Relations website at https://www.mbhcorporation.com/research.





About MBH



MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent, accretive acquisition of excellent companies.



Contacts for IR and media enquiries:



MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

Kirchhoff Consult AG, Nicole Schüttforth, nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de, +49 (0)40 609186 64

