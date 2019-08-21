MBH : acquires Samuel Hobson Care Homes

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment

MBH Corporation acquires Samuel Hobson Care Homes



London, 21 August 2019 - MBH Corporation plc ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, is continuing its growth strategy with another acquisition. MBH subsidiary Acacia Training Ltd ("Acacia") will strengthen its portfolio in the UK having signed heads of terms to acquire the business of Samuel Hobson House and associated property assets using MBH stock in an accretive manner. This acquisition will initially be part of the MBH vertical "Education", but has the potential to be established as a new vertical "Health and social care".



Samuel Hobson House is a 3 story 39 bed care home based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, UK, built in 2009. The home specialises in dementia care for service users aged 65+. MBH has agreed to acquire 100% of Samuel Hobson Care Homes with full completion subject to executed legal completion contracts. The value of the assets is expected to be approximately GBP 2 million including the aged care property valued at approximately GBP 1.8 million whilst the expected EBITDA for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is approximately GBP 145,000. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The consideration for the acquisition including the freehold real estate asset will be in the range of GBP 2.2 to 2.6 million. 100% of the consideration will be settled by way of issuance of MBH shares. The share price will be the 30 days volume weighted average price on completion date.



Whilst the number of shares to be issued for this acquisition and the previous two acquisitions (Asia Pacific Energy Ventures Pte Ltd and Guildprime Specialist Contracts Ltd) are contingent on the final audits for each of the respective companies, we expect that the total number of MBH shares issued after completion of this acquisition will be between the range of 53 million and 61 million shares. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



According to a recent study published by the Competition & Markets authority of the UK government the care homes sector is worth around GBP 15.9 billion a year in the UK, with around 410,000 residents, estimated to have approximately 5,500 different providers in the UK operating 11,300 care homes for the elderly.



Callum Laing, CEO of MBH Corporation plc: 'MBH are excited to be able to provide the resources for Acacia to grow into the care home space through this exciting acquisition of Samuel Hobson House. Small businesses are often unable to take advantage of opportunities such as this, but at MBH we work with each business in the group to identify key opportunities that can help bolster their business and the value to all shareholders.'



Victoria Sylvester, Managing Director of Acacia Training Ltd: 'We are thrilled to have Samuel Hobson House joining us within the Acacia team. Our history is in health and social care having started the business in a care home in 2000, so Samuel Hobson House provides a fantastic alignment and perfectly dovetails into our current structure.'



About MBH MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent, accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

