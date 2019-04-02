Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MBH : secures EUR20 million capital commitment to support acquisition strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Financing
MBH Corporation plc secures EUR20 million capital commitment to support acquisition strategy

02-Apr-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH Corporation plc secures EUR 20 million capital commitment to support acquisition strategy

London, 2 April 2019 - MBH Corporation plc ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, has secured commitment for a financing facility with Global Emerging Markets Group ("GEM"). GEM has signed an agreement with MBH Corporation plc which allows MBH to a draw down an equity facility worth up to EUR 20 million.

The proceeds from the facility provide a flexible tool to MBH's acquisition strategy. The company looks at EPS accretive and synergistic acquisitions, and can now consider those which might require a cash component to close, along with the share component. As a result, this agreement allows MBH to broaden its portfolio by adding new businesses in different verticals and geographies.

Under the terms of the agreement, MBH will have access to the facility for up to 5 years. GEM undertakes to subscribe to, or acquire ordinary registered MBH shares upon MBH's discretionary exercise of a draw down notice. MBH will control the timing and amount of any draw down, and has the right, not the obligation, to draw down on the full commitment amount. The maximum draw down is subject to certain share trading volumes. GEM will also be issued 4 million options for the 5-year exercise period priced at EUR 2.10 for the first year and a 50% premium of the share price for the remainder of the term.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Callum Laing, Non-Executive Chairman of MBH comments: 'Having the GEM facility available, gives us a war chest to explore many more great businesses that can add to our portfolio. We have a broad pipeline of acquisition targets and expect to close several transactions in Q2 2019. The new facility is also a ringing endorsement of our business that an institution like GEM wants to partner with us as we scale.'

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets (www.gemny.com) was founded in 1991. GEM is a USD 3.4 billion investment group having completed 385 transactions in over 70 countries. The firm is an alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles across the world.

About MBH 

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent, accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

www.mbhcorporation.com


Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Fordham, charlotte@unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

Kirchhoff Consult AG, Nicole Schüttforth, nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de, +49 (0)40 609186 64

02-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
E-mail: fo@mbhcorporation.com
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114
WKN: A2JDGJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 794503

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

794503  02-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794503&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:29aSqreen Closes $14 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Greylock Partners
GL
03:28aBLACKSTONE : to Offer Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
BU
03:28aGT : Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary of MOE and MOM, Had a Chat with GT Assiststar, the Intelligent Service Robot
AQ
03:27aSingapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s after inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines
RE
03:27aSURGUTNEFTEGAZ : Statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by the joint stock company
PU
03:27aNORMA : to develop thermal management systems for electric vehicles of Chinese car manufacturer »
PU
03:27aSAFETY INCOME & GROWTH : Form 4
PU
03:27aRATOS : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:26aDP EURASIA : Pizza firm DP Eurasia falls to net loss on forex, debt costs
RE
03:24aFrench oil major Total launches full-field production on Angola's Kaombo
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
2GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
4HOSTELWORLD GROUP : HOSTELWORLD : Preliminary Results - Year ended 31 December 2018
5BP : BP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About