MBIE Ministry of Business Innovation and Employ : First report for the Electricity Price Review published

09/11/2018 | 03:17am CEST

The Electricity Price Review is pleased to announce the publication of its first report for discussion.

This first stage of the review has involved a comprehensive fact-finding exercise examining the current state of the electricity market and the report details the panel's preliminary findings.

Every panel, and secretariat, member assisting with this review feels privileged to have had the opportunity to contribute to this first fact-finding phase. We now look forward to working with stakeholders in the second phase - development of improvements.

The period for submissions will be six weeks and close on 23 October. The review encourages stakeholders to complete their submissions using the submission form provided.

The final report is expected to be delivered to Minister Woods in May 2019.

The panel/secretariat will not be making any public comment on the report.

Contact us at energymarkets@mbie.govt.nz.

Disclaimer

MBIE - Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment of New Zeland published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:16:11 UTC
