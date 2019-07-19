Log in
MBNKF STG RMED INS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

07/19/2019 | 09:22am EDT

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS: MBNKF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019
Class Period: March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019

Get additional information about MBNKF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019
Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Get additional information about STG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019
Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.

Get additional information about RMED: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Class Period: January 23, 2019 and May 29, 2019

Get additional information about INS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
