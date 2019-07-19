MBNKF STG RMED INS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
0
07/19/2019 | 09:22am EDT
NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS: MBNKF) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 Class Period: March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019 Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Vincent Wong, Esq. 39 East Broadway Suite 304 New York, NY 10002 Tel. 212.425.1140 Fax. 866.699.3880 E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com