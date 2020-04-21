Log in
MBTA and Transdev Partner with Orion Labs for Advanced Communication, Dispatch, & Auditing

04/21/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Transdev is using Orion’s Communication, Dispatch, and Automation Platform to keep Paratransit Services moving for its Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority service across 58 cities and towns during the COVID-19 Response

Orion Labs, the leading communication and automation platform for frontline workers, today announced that Transdev will be implementing Orion to deliver their critical transport services as part of the response to the COVID-19 public health crisis in service to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) contract, one of the largest public transit agencies in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005282/en/

Orion’s communication and automation platform for frontline workers provides cloud dispatch, location services, and workflow tools for transportation teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Orion’s communication and automation platform for frontline workers provides cloud dispatch, location services, and workflow tools for transportation teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Transdev is the operating partner for MBTA’s door-to-door paratransit service, The RIDE, an essential transportation “safety net” for seniors and the disabled to access essential services. Orion’s platform enables dispatchers to communicate with and manage hundreds of buses and vehicles while their dispatch teams are able to work from home. Transdev is using multiple Orion services including the Orion Dispatch Console, location services, and Orion’s advanced automation and workflow tools. Transdev is also automating their regulatory compliance by utilizing Orion message recording, archiving, and retrieval features.

“Greater Boston Area residents depend on The RIDE to access essential services,” said Jim Nihan, Manager of Paratransit Operations at MBTA. “Transdev chose Orion’s dispatch and cloud communication platform to ensure reliable public transportation and to protect the health of our customers and our contractor’s employees.”

“The MBTA RIDE service requires a modern, voice-first communication platform for their essential work,” said Gregory Taylor, CEO of Orion. “Orion’s real-time voice communication, context, and automation enables Transdev and MBTA to support a greatly increased level of service with improved efficiency and flexibility. Orion’s solution solves an urgent need for companies like Transdev when serving workers on the frontline. We are honored to be part of this important work to keep dispatchers, drivers, and customers safe and connected to critical services.”

About Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, more commonly known as the T, is one of the oldest public transit systems in the United States. It's also the largest transit system in Massachusetts. As a division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the MBTA provides subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit service to eastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island. To learn more, visit mtba.com.

About Transdev

Based near Chicago, Transdev is the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America, including bus, rail, streetcar, paratransit, and shuttle services. Transdev is committed to being the trusted partner of cities and transit authorities through quality execution and innovations in mobility. Its parent company, Transdev Group, is a leading global operator and integrator of mobility solutions in 17 countries and provides passengers every day the freedom to connect to what they care about in their cities. www.transdevna.com

About Orion

Orion Labs Inc. is the enterprise voice-first platform to connect frontline workers. Our customers transform their workforce productivity and safety with instant communication, AI Workflows, advanced location services, and software integrations. Orion was recently named an IDC Innovator and won a 2019 Edison Award for Materials Science & Engineering. Orion is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. Orion is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit www.orionlabs.io.

Stay in touch with Orion Labs | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Blog


© Business Wire 2020
