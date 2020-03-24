Log in
MC Services : supports BIO-Europe Spring 2020 in the new fully digital format

03/24/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference
MC Services supports BIO-Europe Spring 2020 in the new fully digital format

24.03.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MC Services supports BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2020 in the new fully digital format

Digital format meeting adopted to mitigate risk of COVID-19 pandemic

Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 24, 2020. MC Services AG, the international public relations and investor relations firm, supports this year's fully digital BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2020 as a media partner. The event is Europe's largest springtime partnering event for the global life science industry. Organized by EBD Group, BIO-Europe Spring kicked off yesterday for an extended period of time from March 23 to 27, 2020.

"We are proud to be a part of the team diligently working to secure a successful BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2020 - Delivered Digitally for all members of the life science community." said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services. "The opportunity for life science company leaders and business development teams to hold focused discussions over digital technologies is unprecedented on such a scale. In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, this digital approach is a necessary and promising alternative for investors, industry executives and leading sector reporters to facilitate new deals and to develop cutting edge treatments for a whole range of devastating health issues."

As a media partner, MC Services has connected with local and international journalists and provided them with information on presenting companies, executives and investors. Interviews with these journalists will also be conducted digitally. First digital interviews were successfully held yesterday with more client interviews scheduled during the week.

BIO-Europe Spring(R) typically attracts an international "who's who" from the biotech, pharma and finance sectors, along with the most exciting emerging companies. Highlights from this year's program include a live panel on Combating Coronavirus as well as panels on Sealing the Deal: Negotiation Dos and Don'ts, Microbiome Therapeutics, A Day in the Life of Experienced Dealmakers, Digital Health and much more. For detailed information regarding the program, timing and how to access the digital content, please visit the event's website.

About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston.
www.mc-services.eu

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, Connecting Cancer, Imagine Health Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

Contact

Anne Hennecke
MC Services AG
T +49 211 529252 22
Email contact@mc-services.eu

 


24.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1005091  24.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1005091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
