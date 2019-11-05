DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

MC Services to support BIO-Europe 2019 as media partner and host the event's press lounge



05.11.2019 / 11:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, November 05, 2019. MC Services AG, a leading international public relations and investor relations firm, announced today that it will support the 25th annual BIO-Europe(R) 2019, Europe's largest partnering conference for the global life sciences industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place from 11-13 November 2019 at the Hamburg Messe in Hamburg, Germany.

As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with information on presenting companies, their executives and investors in advance. This year, MC Services will also host the BIO-Europe(R) press lounge. In this role, the team will provide on-site support for journalists, facilitate media meetings as well as organize interviews.

"The life science sector is driven by innovation; as such, partnerships between companies and investors become more and more important to traverse the fast-paced evolution of the industry," said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services. "We are excited to support industry leaders seeking collaborations through strategic partnerships in order to drive the progression of healthcare developments by promoting international awareness and fostering media relations during this partnering event. Therefore, we believe BIO-Europe(R) 2019 to be one of the most important events in the life science sector and are delighted to once again support this conference as a media partner."

For our clients, such as AiCuris Anti-Infective Cures GmbH, the conference provides a perfect platform to look for partners and novel approaches to fight antimicrobial resistance, engage with industry executives and promote their company's messaging. As a specialist in the field, AiCuris will also participate in a panel titled "Workable business models for AMR innovation" on Monday, November 11, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CET to discuss ways how to address the all too important need for resistant breaking antibiotics.

Important medical challenges, current needs and evolving issues like changing demographics also call for "Smart Drug Discovery". The Morning Workshop on Monday, November 11, 09:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CET, will discuss the implementation of the best business models and technological innovations to follow the most efficient path in new drug development and manufacturing. Dr. Jesús Zurdo, Senior Vice President Innovation and Venture Partnerships, Rentschler Biopharma SE, will explore the understanding and dedication to science that is essential to convert medical research into outstanding biopharmaceutical drugs.

Delegates from all parts of the biotechnology value chain come to BIO-Europe(R) to identify, engage and enter into strategic partnerships that support the successful growth of their businesses. Last year over 26,000 one-to-one partnering meetings were held. This year's event is expected to draw over 4,300 industry attendees from over 60 countries, representing more than 2,300 companies for three days of high-level networking. Furthermore, reputable speakers will share their expertise and views on first deals and partnerships, the evolving priorities in women's health, business models for AMR innovation and more. For detailed information regarding the program, timing and location, please visit the event's website.

About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston.

www.mc-services.eu



About BIO-Europe(R)

BIO-Europe(R) is the preeminent partnering conference of the European life science industry, bringing together international decision makers from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and financial sectors, offering networking opportunities and private one-to-one meetings. The BIO-Europe 2019 partnering event is expected to draw over 4,300 industry attendees for three days of high-level networking, representing upwards of 2,300 companies from over 60 countries. To learn more about the conference, please visit the BIO-Europe(R) website.

Follow BIO-Europe 2019 on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: #BIOEUROPE).

Contact:

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

T: +49 211 529252 22

E: contact@mc-services.eu