MC Squared Energy Services and Soltage Launch 20-Year Community Solar Agreement in Illinois

Creates platform for additional projects to be developed in the future

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (mc2) and Soltage, LLC have announced a long-term agreement for community solar subscription services in Illinois. mc2 will be the exclusive subscription manager for Soltage’s community solar projects located within Illinois over the next 20 years. Soltage, a leading independent power producer will develop, own and operate the projects.



Under its contract with Soltage, mc2 will market and manage all subscriptions for the community solar projects. Subscribers are expected to be municipal, commercial, and residential customers known as “small subscribers.” Each subscribing customer will receive a bill credit in proportion to the community solar system’s production and the size of the customer’s subscription.

The first project to be serviced under this new long-term agreement in Soltage’s Illinois portfolio is a 2 MW community solar project located in LaSalle County, Illinois The project was selected through the Illinois Power Agency’s Adjustable Block Program and is expected to begin enrolling subscribers as early as spring 2020.

“mc2‘s outstanding combination of ethics and execution makes them an ideal partner for Soltage and the subscribers to our community solar projects,” said Peter Schenck, vice president of development at Soltage. “mc2 maintains an unblemished 5-star customer satisfaction rating with the ICC’s Retail Electric Supplier Scorecard and has since its inception. Their track record of execution has made them the choice of dozens of community choice aggregation leaders.”

“The subscription services mc2 is providing to Soltage leverage mc2’s strengths in customer service and product development while further bolstering mc2’s commitment to the clean energy industry,” said Chuck Sutton, president of mc2. “Our subscription service product will be a perfect addition to our suite of products and services delivering value and options to Illinois electric customers, and we’re proud to be working with a proven national partner like Soltage.”

mc2 and Soltage will work together to establish a community solar presence in Illinois and continue efforts to support the development of clean energy.

About MC Squared Energy Services, LLC

Established in 2008, MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (mc2) is a certified, retail electric-service provider headquartered in Chicago. mc2 helps businesses and individuals by providing competitive electric supply products to fit their specific needs. The company’s customer-focused team has the resources and knowledge to meet its customer’s electricity supply requirements, including green renewable power options.

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolverine Holdings. Founded in 1994, the Wolverine companies comprise a number of diversified financial institutions specializing in proprietary trading, asset management, order execution services and technology solutions. Wolverine is recognized as a market leader with a focus on innovation, achievement and integrity with clients and colleagues. The Wolverine companies are headquartered in Chicago with satellite offices in New York and San Francisco, and a proprietary trading affiliate office located in London.

About Soltage, LLC

Soltage is a leader in the development, financing and operation of distributed utility-scale solar assets for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the United States. Soltage has developed more than 100 solar energy projects with more than 300 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management. Soltage is backed by a group of investors including Prudential Capital Group and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.soltage.com.

