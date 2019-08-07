Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MC2 Therapeutics A/S : Completes Enrollment of EU Phase 3 Head-to-Head Study in Patients With Plaque Psoriasis Treated With MC2-01 PADTM Cream

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:46am EDT

  • Topline data are expected in Q4 2019

MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a late clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on topical therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions, today announced the completion of enrollment for its EU Phase 3 study assessing the safety and efficacy of MC2-01 PAD™ Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate, w/w 0.005%/0.064%) in adult patients with plaque psoriasis compared to Daivobet® gel (marketed in the US as Taclonex® Topical Suspension).

“Completion of patient enrollment in this EU Phase 3 registration study marks yet another significant and timely accomplishment for the MC2-01 PAD™ Cream global development program in plaque psoriasis following our successful US Phase 3 head-to-head study in 2018,” stated Jesper J. Lange, CEO & President of MC2 Therapeutics. He added: “Our efforts in both EU and US demonstrate that we are committed to build leadership in topical therapies for patients with chronic inflammatory conditions. Our proprietary PAD™ Technology enables us to develop a new standard of topical therapies that combine fast and effective relief of symptoms with a unique moisturizing and cosmetic feel that we believe will significantly upgrade the patient experience and convenience in daily routines.”

About the MC2-01 PAD™ Cream Phase 3 Study

The study is a Phase 3, randomized, multicenter, investigator-blind, parallel-group study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of MC2-01 PAD™ Cream in subjects with plaque psoriasis compared to MC2-01 vehicle and Daivobet® gel. Subjects apply study medication topically once daily for up to 8 weeks. The primary objective is to show therapeutic superiority of MC2-01 PAD™ Cream to the active comparator, as well as to characterize the safety profile of MC2-01 PAD™ Cream in subjects with plaque psoriasis. The primary efficacy endpoint is percentage change from baseline in mPASI on the body at Week 8. The study enrolled 490 patients in 32 centres in Europe.

About MC2 Therapeutics A/S

MC2 Therapeutics A/S is a privately held late clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on topical therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions. Using its proprietary PAD™ Technology – a unique oil-in-water dispersion – MC2 Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of novel innovative topical therapies designed for unique patient experiences.

For additional information on MC2 Therapeutics Group, please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : to Launch RADIO.COM Sports Digital Network
AQ
10:02aUtz® To Be Presenting Sponsor of The National League Division Series
BU
10:02aCLUB VITA : Unveils New Model for Predicting Life Expectancy Based on ZIP+4 Codes, Modernizing Longevity Risk Management Techniques for U.S. Pension Plans
BU
10:02aPHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY® EUROPE : Celebrates 30 Years of Publishing
BU
10:02aHealthcare Logistics Market in North America 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
10:01aCANSORTIUM : Announces Opening of its 14th Fluent™ Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Florida
AQ
10:01aINVISIO COMMUNICATIONS : NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC's Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S.
AQ
10:01aAIR CANADA : Named Favorite Airline in North America at the 2019 The Trazees Awards
AQ
10:01aRMB CAPITAL : Combines Milwaukee-Area Teams at New Location
BU
10:01aLive Oak Bank BusinessPulse Launches to Give Economic Insight to Small Business Owners
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
3PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group