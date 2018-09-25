MCA Connect : Launches Strategic Microsoft Dynamics Support Offering, MCA Advantage

MCA
Connect, a global systems integrator and Microsoft Dynamics Gold
Partner, announces today the launch of MCA
Advantage, their upgraded support offering. This new offering is a
step-up from traditional managed services and is designed to maximize
clients’ Microsoft investment while minimizing the burden on internal
resources.
MCA Connect is breaking away from traditional managed services that
other companies deliver and now offers a flexible and dedicated
application management and optimization approach to customers, bridging
the gap between project-based consulting services and traditional
managed services. For a set fee, the MCA Advantage team provides
proactive guidance and reactive support for your Microsoft environment.
“MCA Connect’s goal with this new offering is to optimize our
clients’ current environments to give them the competitive edge they
want,” says Claude Watson, CEO of MCA Connect. “With MCA Advantage, we
act as your trusted advisor, providing strategic technology leadership
and guidance, as well as software support.”
Solution highlights of MCA Advantage include application management,
application optimization, and advanced analytics. Clients receive
unlimited Dynamics 365 support, upgrade “sprints” to keep their
application up-to-date, KPI monitoring, and more. The result? Improved
business operations and technology at a predictable cost giving their
clients a competitive edge.
About MCA Connect
MCA Connect is a global systems integrator and Microsoft Dynamics Gold
Partner that delivers and supports operational transformation to help
clients achieve a competitive advantage. Our experience proves companies
to be most successful when they continually invest in and optimize their
applications, and MCA Advantage will help them accomplish this. By
combining product and industry expertise with proven strategic methods,
MCA Connect consistently delivers innovative solutions that help clients
realize their vision.
