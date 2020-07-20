Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCDERMOTT DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In McDermott International, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in McDermott International, Inc. ("McDermott" or the "Company")(OTC:MDRIQ) of the September 16, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against executives of the Company.

If you invested in McDermott stock or options between September 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MDRIQ. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all those who purchased McDermott common stock between September 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case, Ahnefeldt et al. v. Dickson et al., No. 20-cv-02539 was filed on July 17, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge George C. Hanks, Jr.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company’s executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that Defendants knowingly and/or recklessly made, and caused McDermott to make, materially false and misleading statements, and/or omit material facts regarding the sale of certain assets of McDermott. These statements were made with the intent to conceal the acute liquidity crisis McDermott actually faced, provide the Company time to prepare a prepackaged plan of reorganization with its secured lenders and other stakeholders, and avoid a freefall Chapter 11 filing.

Specifically, on September 20, 2019, McDermott announced in a press release its recent receipt of unsolicited approaches to acquire Lummus Technology, McDermott’s industry leading technology business with a valuation exceeding $2.5 billion. McDermott told investors that it was "exploring strategic alternatives to unlock the value of Lummus Technology," that the "process of exploring strategic alternatives is part of our ongoing efforts intended to improve McDermott’s capital structure," and "we plan to use the proceeds from any transaction involving Lummus Technology to strengthen our balance sheet." These disclosures received widespread attention and the price for McDermott common stock increased.

Then, on January 21, 2020, the truth emerged when McDermott announced its entry of a Restructuring Support Agreement in connection with a Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization. In the plan documents, it was revealed that there was not any plan for a near-term sale of Lummus Technology to strengthen McDermott’s balance sheet. The disclosures were made as part of a scheme to artificially inflate the market price of McDermott’s common stock, calm the market and allow the Company to negotiate a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan.

On this news, McDermott’s share price fell from $0.70 per share on January 17, 2020 to a closing price of $0.12 on June 23, 2020: a $0.58 or an 82.81% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding McDermott’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:47pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - source
RE
01:46pCOVID-19's Impacts Demand on Language Services Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:46pICSC : Commends Reps. Vela and Gooden for Introduction of the Small Business Comeback Act
BU
01:46pLIQ-E S.A. DE C.V. : Issues Voluntary Recall of The Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Due to the Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol
BU
01:43pChevron expects long-term demand growth for natural gas from population growth, need to lower greenhouse gas emissions -wirth
RE
01:42pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - source
RE
01:42pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2020
PR
01:41pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 25 Purchase of own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group