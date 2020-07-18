Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it filed a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas against McDermott International, Inc. President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member David Dickson, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stuart A. Spence, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christopher A. Krummel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed the initial federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division  on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired McDermott International, Inc. (Other OTC: MDRIQ) securities between September 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020, both days inclusive (the “Class Period”).

This action is styled John Arden Ahnefeldt, Robert Brower, Jr., Robert Brower, Sr., Khanh L. Bui, Jignesh Chandarana, Krutika Chandarana, Amira Yousuf Chowdhury, Christopher Coligado, Daniel Gad, Edwin Howell, Sioe Lie Howell, Darren Hunting, Anne Ingledew, Shital Mehta, Thomas Carl Rabin, Adam Shultz, Amit Somani, Jayaprakash Srinivasan, Aarthi Srinivasan, Christopher Swedlow, and Alexandre Tazi v. David Dickson, Stuart A. Spence, and Christopher A. Krummel; 4:20-cv-02539 (S.D. TX).

Investors who purchased McDermott International, Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain a copy of the filed complaint and additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in McDermott International, Inc. securities purchased during the Class Period, you may, no later than September 16, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in McDermott International, Inc.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

McDermott International, Inc. (“McDermott” or the “Company”) provides engineering, project management, and facility management services to a variety of customers in the energy and power industries.

On September 20, 2019, McDermott announced in a press release its recent receipt of unsolicited approaches to acquire Lummus Technology, McDermott’s industry leading technology business with a valuation exceeding $2.5 billion.  McDermott told investors that it was “exploring strategic alternatives to unlock the value of Lummus Technology,” that the “process of exploring strategic alternatives is part of our ongoing efforts intended to improve McDermott’s capital structure,” and “we plan to use the proceeds from any transaction involving Lummus Technology to strengthen our balance sheet.”  These disclosures received widespread attention and the price for McDermott common stock increased 50% in premarket trading to close on that day at $2.01 per share, up 27.22%.

The disclosures were materially misleading.  There was not any plan for a near-term sale of Lummus Technology to strengthen McDermott’s balance sheet.  The disclosures were made as part of a scheme to artificially inflate the market price of McDermott’s common stock, calm the market and allow the Company to negotiate a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan.

On January 21, 2020, the truth emerged when McDermott announced its entry of a Restructuring Support Agreement in connection with a Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization.  After the announcement, trading of McDermott common stock was halted.  When it resumed, the price for McDermott common stock plummeted to close at $0.12 per share.

Plaintiffs seek to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of McDermott publicly traded securities during the Class Period.  Plaintiffs are represented by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP. 

Wolf Haldenstein, with offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego, is a nationally recognized firm specializing in the prosecution of securities, antitrust, and consumer fraud actions.  Wolf Haldenstein’s reputation and expertise in class action litigation has been repeatedly recognized by courts across the country, and the firm has achieved over $7 billion in recoveries for shareholders.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via email at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Malcolm T. Brown, Esq., Thomas H. Burt, Esq.
Email: gstone@whafh.com, brown@whafh.com, burt@whafh.com, or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:52p[UPDATE] California Attorney General Grants Conditional Approval for Sale of St. Francis Medical Center to Prime Healthcare
GL
02:36pAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : América Móvil informs to the market
PU
02:16pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Media Statement about COVID-19 Testing
PU
02:12pZurvita Welcomes Kyndra de St. Aubin as Zurvita Endorser
GL
01:46pROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Mylan N.V. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MYL
GL
01:32pG20 finance officials call for full, transparent debt freeze participation
RE
01:32pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : FDA Authorizes Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing for Specimen Pooling for Emergency Use
PR
01:17pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it filed a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas against McDermott International, Inc. President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member David Dickson, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stuart A. Spence, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christopher A. Krummel
GL
01:13pG20 finance officials eye solution to digital tax row this year
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALMART INC. : THE NEXT PHASE OF THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE: Stores Reborn as E-Commerce Warehouses
2HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Hexagon Purus receives first contract to provide hydrogen transport modules in the US
3TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA: EssilorLuxottica initiates legal proceedings to obtain information from G..
5HDFC BANK LIMITED : HDFC BANK : June quarter profit rises by a fifth, warns of higher defaults

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group