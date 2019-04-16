Log in
MCGA Missouri Corn Growers Association : Andrew Kientzy Receives Missouri Corn Scholarship

04/16/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Posted on 4/16/19

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)-The Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee is pleased to award a 2019 Missouri Corn Scholarship to Andrew Kientzy of Silex. Kientzy will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Missouri Corn Growers Association and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council to help pay for his continuing education.

Andrew is the son of Stephen and Teresa Kientzy. He is a senior at Silex R-I High School with plans to attend the University of Missouri where he will study agribusiness and agronomy.

This is the twenty-third year Missouri Corn Scholarships have been available for high school and college students. High school applicants must be in their senior year and Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area. They must also plan to attend a two- or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or related subject. College applicants must also be Missouri residents from a Missouri farm or rural area and be a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university majoring in the field of agronomy or related subject.

Applications for the 2020 Missouri Corn Scholarship Program will be available online on or before Dec. 15, 2019. Learn more about Missouri Corn by visiting www.mocorn.org.

- 30 -

Becky Frankenbach
Director of Communications
Missouri Corn Growers Association
(573) 893-4181
bfrankenbach@mocorn.org

Disclaimer

MCGA - Missouri Corn Growers Association published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 14:27:07 UTC
