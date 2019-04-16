Log in
MCGA Missouri Corn Growers Association : Missouri Corn Awards Scholarships To Youth In Agriculture

04/16/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Posted on 4/16/19

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)-The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are proud to announce the recipients of the 2019 Missouri Corn Scholarships. Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to contribute to their college education.

Missouri high school seniors and college students entering their senior year pursuing a degree in agronomy or related field were eligible. Applications were scored by the Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee and applicants were evaluated on essays, applications, letters of reference, current grades and activities.

Congratulations to the following 2019 Missouri Corn Scholarship recipients:

'It is clear there is a strong interest in the future of corn and agriculture,' said Missouri Corn Scholarship Chairman Brian Lehman of Versailles. 'With new technologies changing in agronomy and agriculture as a whole, it is important to have students that want to be leaders in the industry. Their applications showed this drive to lead and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.'

In addition to Lehman, the committee is comprised of Missouri Corn board members Jason Hull of Skidmore, Dylan Rosier of Mound City, Matt Lambert of Laclede, and Allen Rowland of Dexter. This is the twenty-third year Missouri Corn Scholarships have been awarded to students studying agriculture. Applications for the 2020 Missouri Corn Scholarship Program will be available online on or before Dec. 15, 2019.

- 30 -

Becky Frankenbach
Director of Communications
Missouri Corn Growers Association
(573) 893-4181
bfrankenbach@mocorn.org

MCGA - Missouri Corn Growers Association published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 14:27:07 UTC
