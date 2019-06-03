MCGA Missouri Corn Growers Association : Missouri Corn Farmers Applaud Passage Of Disaster Aid

Log in
Missouri Corn Farmers Applaud Passage Of Disaster Aid

06/03/2019

Posted on 6/3/19

Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) President Mark Scott, a farmer from Wentzville, released the following statement regarding today's passage of a federal disaster package that will assist growers impacted floods. The disaster package includes aid for those who lost stored grain and assistance for acres that were prevented from planting, although details on how that aid will be distributed are still to be determined by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue once the bill is signed.

'After months of devastation, we are grateful a disaster package is now heading to President Trump's desk. Missouri has experienced extraordinary flooding since the middle of March. Many farmers have lost grain in storage due to rapidly rising waters and levees continue to breach and overtop daily, inundating fields, homes, and property.

'We are thankful for the support of the Missouri Congressional delegation in moving this priority forward. Specifically, Sen. Blunt for his focus and persistence to create real-world solutions for farmers facing flood implications. Earlier this month, MCGA shared a survey from impacted growers with Sen. Blunt, reinforcing the much-needed assistance for those impacted by high waters. Being optimally placed on the Appropriations Committee, and taking this information into account, Sen. Blunt once again went to bat for us. His influence helped push forward multiple provisions of this disaster bill that will help Missouri corn farmers in their recovery efforts.'

'The battle against Mother Nature is far from over. Drainage districts across the state are actively fighting with little indication of relief from the devastating floodwaters. While these battles take place, we will continue pushing Congress to provide additional aid to those currently facing disaster conditions.'

- 30 -

Becky Frankenbach
Director of Communications
Missouri Corn Growers Association
(573) 893-4181
bfrankenbach@mocorn.org

Disclaimer

MCGA - Missouri Corn Growers Association published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 23:43:08 UTC
