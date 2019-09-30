Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MCGA Missouri Corn Growers Association : Moreland Named Missouri Corn Growers Association President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

Posted on 9/30/19

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)-Mike Moreland of Harrisonville, Mo., assumed the role of Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) president effective Oct. 1. Elected during the organization's August board meeting, Moreland succeeds Mark Scott of Wentzville, Mo.

Moreland previously served the state's growers as MCGA vice president and secretary/treasurer as well as Missouri Corn Merchandising Council chairman, vice chairman, secretary, and treasurer. Moreland also represents corn farmers nationally, currently serving on the National Corn Growers Association Market Development Action Team as well as the Resolutions Committee. He previously served on NCGA's Risk Management Action Team and Grower Services Action Team.

'With the farm economy facing challenges on multiple fronts, the work of MCGA is more important than ever,' notes Moreland. 'We are laser-focused on trade, pushing Congress to approve USMCA and reach an agreement with China. Growers are reaching out to elected officials on ethanol issues and letting the EPA know they cannot continue handing out ethanol exemptions to oil companies. These issues are impacting growers, and we need to continue working together to move our industry forward.'

Morland continues, 'As we renew these efforts, I want to recognize Mark Scott for his work over the past year, as well as thank the rest of the board, staff, and members across the state. It takes us all working together to be successful.'

MCGA is a grassroots organization committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development, and strong involvement in the political process. To learn more, visit www.mocorn.org.

- 30 -

Becky Frankenbach
Director of Communications
Missouri Corn Growers Association
(573) 893-4181
bfrankenbach@mocorn.org

Disclaimer

MCGA - Missouri Corn Growers Association published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01aWISeKey's Cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Identity Blockchain Technology Already Protects over 2 Million Luxury Watches
GL
12:58aOil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
RE
12:58aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism competitiveness improves
PU
12:56aCommunist China Doesn't Let Hong Kong Unrest, Trade War Rain on Its Parade -- Update
DJ
12:53aOil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
RE
12:39aUK to fly back 7,000 people as Thomas Cook repatriation efforts enter 2nd week
RE
12:27aThai Sept headline CPI rises 0.32% y/y, below forecast
RE
12:27aIndonesia Sept inflation rate falls to 3.39% y/y
RE
12:24aJapan proceeds with twice-delayed sales tax hike as growth sputters
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
2LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
3FARFETCH LTD : FARFETCH : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Farfetch Limited Investors of Importa..
4CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Cmt Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance Bca Gree..
5BARCLAYS PLC : No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group