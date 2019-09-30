MCGA Missouri Corn Growers Association : Moreland Named Missouri Corn Growers Association President

Posted on 9/30/19

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)-Mike Moreland of Harrisonville, Mo., assumed the role of Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) president effective Oct. 1. Elected during the organization's August board meeting, Moreland succeeds Mark Scott of Wentzville, Mo.

Moreland previously served the state's growers as MCGA vice president and secretary/treasurer as well as Missouri Corn Merchandising Council chairman, vice chairman, secretary, and treasurer. Moreland also represents corn farmers nationally, currently serving on the National Corn Growers Association Market Development Action Team as well as the Resolutions Committee. He previously served on NCGA's Risk Management Action Team and Grower Services Action Team.

'With the farm economy facing challenges on multiple fronts, the work of MCGA is more important than ever,' notes Moreland. 'We are laser-focused on trade, pushing Congress to approve USMCA and reach an agreement with China. Growers are reaching out to elected officials on ethanol issues and letting the EPA know they cannot continue handing out ethanol exemptions to oil companies. These issues are impacting growers, and we need to continue working together to move our industry forward.'

Morland continues, 'As we renew these efforts, I want to recognize Mark Scott for his work over the past year, as well as thank the rest of the board, staff, and members across the state. It takes us all working together to be successful.'

MCGA is a grassroots organization committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development, and strong involvement in the political process. To learn more, visit www.mocorn.org.

Becky Frankenbach

Director of Communications

Missouri Corn Growers Association

(573) 893-4181

bfrankenbach@mocorn.org