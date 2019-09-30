MCGA Missouri Corn Growers Association : Seyer Elected To Missouri Corn Board

Posted on 9/30/19

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)-Patrick Seyer of Oran, Mo., was recently elected to the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council board of directors. Seyer began his volunteer service to corn farmers effective Oct. 1.

'For the corn industry to be successful, we must have growers willing to take on these roles, talk with growers and non-growers alike, and let folks know what Missouri Corn is doing on their behalf,' said Seyer. 'It's important for all farmers to be involved, to know what's going on in their industry, and understand what issues could be impacting their operation.'

Seyer replaces Allen Rowland of Dexter, Mo., on the MCMC board of directors. He will be nominated to the Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) board at the organization's annual meeting in January.

'It is great to welcome new growers to the board,' said incoming MCMC Chairman Greg Schneider of Warrenton. 'It's important the voice of the farmer be heard, whether we're talking with consumers, end users, or those making decisions impacting our farms. Patrick will be a strong voice for corn growers in southeastern Missouri.'

The MCMC board of directors is comprised of 14 farmers elected from across the state. This volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn checkoff and is dedicated to market development, research, and education. To learn more, visit www.mocorn.org.

