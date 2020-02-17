Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCNA Dental : Announces the Appointment of the Honorable Rick Perry as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Strategy Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:20am EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNA Dental announced today the appointment of the Honorable Rick Perry, former United States Secretary of Energy and former Governor of Texas, as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for MCNA Insurance Company, the country's largest insurer for Medicaid and CHIP dental programs with state agencies. He has also been appointed to the role of Chief Strategy Officer. He previously served on MCNA Insurance Company's Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/MCNA Dental)

The Honorable Mr. Perry will provide strategic vision for the expansion of MCNA Dental's national platform for dental managed care. He will play a leading role in governmental relations and provide key insight on healthcare reform, an issue he successfully addressed as the Governor of Texas.

"It gives me great joy to welcome Mr. Perry back to the MCNA family, and congratulate him on his service to our country. His tremendous diplomatic expertise and his experience spearheading Medicaid reform in Texas will enhance the capabilities of our leadership team and help to introduce a new era of innovation and growth benefitting our state partners, network providers, and the members we serve across the nation," said Dr. Jeffrey Feingold, Chief Executive Officer and President of MCNA Dental.

"I consider Dr. Jeffrey Feingold to be a close personal friend and have long admired his vision and leadership. Dr. Feingold is a passionate advocate for dental managed care and children's oral health. I am excited to rejoin the MCNA team and help to further its mission of providing high quality oral health care for the children of America," said the Honorable Mr. Perry.

With over 35 years of political and leadership experience, the Honorable Mr. Perry is a proven authority on healthcare reform, educational reform, and the economy and job creation. As Governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015, he led the way for accountability, transparency, and Medicaid reform to create a health care system that delivers quality dental and health care to children and families while maintaining fiscal efficiency for state government. Then Governor Perry's fiscal policies spurred the expansion of the Texas economy making the state the national leader in job creation and business growth.

About MCNA Dental
MCNA is a leading dental benefits management company committed to providing high quality oral health services. We improve the oral health of the members we serve through sustainable relationships with dental care providers that establish good dental habits for life. Our innovative coordinated care solutions increase collaboration between dentists and pediatricians, encouraging comprehensive preventive care from an early age. MCNA was the first dental plan in the nation to receive full URAC Dental Plan Accreditation. MCNA and Healthplex, Inc., serve over 8 million Medicaid and CHIP members in Texas, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Arkansas, Utah, New York, and the Northeast. For over 25 years, we have been committed to improving the overall health of our members by making sure they get great dental care, and service they can trust. At MCNA, we care about your smile. More information can be found at our corporate website, http://www.mcna.net.

MCNA DENTAL
200 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Ste 500
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309

T: 1-800-494-6262
F: 1-954-730-7875
W: www.mcna.net

PRESS CONTACT:
Eric Sarmany
Vice President
mediainquiries@mcna.net

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcna-dental-announces-the-appointment-of-the-honorable-rick-perry-as-vice-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-and-chief-strategy-officer-301005983.html

SOURCE MCNA Dental


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aLIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE : Board of Directors Appoints Edward Peña as Senior Vice President and Treasurer
PR
10:45aVostok new ventures ltd increases its outstanding bond loan by sek 150 million
GL
10:44aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Share repurchase
AQ
10:44aLEMAN MICRO DEVICES : Smartphones Can Detect Symptoms of Infection and Put Health Monitoring in Everyone's Hands
BU
10:43aKone out as Thyssenkrupp shortlists private equity for elevator division
RE
10:43aFLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
10:43aROK STARS : ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING Launches its 2020 Season with First Look at the FW43
PU
10:43aORCHESTRA PREMAMAN : Prémaman presents the reorganization plan to ensure its sustainable recovery.
PU
10:43aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
10:41aTOWER ONE WIRELESS : CEO to Present at NobleCon16
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group