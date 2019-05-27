MCOT Selects Triton Digital for World-Class Management and Monetization of Its Digital Audio and Podcast Content

Triton
Digital®, the leading technology provider for the global audio
industry, announced today that MCOT
Public Company Limited (MCOT), one of Thailand’s leading public
radio and television broadcasters, has selected Triton Digital to power
the management and monetization of its digital audio and podcast content.
Through this partnership, MCOT will leverage Triton’s enterprise ad
server, Tap, to dynamically insert highly targeted pre-, mid-, and
post-roll audio ads into their audio and podcast streams. To support its
monetization goals, MCOT will leverage Triton’s programmatic audio
marketplace (a2x®) and audio SSP (Yield-Op) to make its online audio
inventory available to programmatic buyers through both open and private
marketplace deals.
In addition, MCOT will utilize Triton’s integration with the Omny Studio
platform to capture, edit and distribute engaging podcast content to its
online listeners for the first time.
“We are pleased to be providing MCOT with the technology and support
they need to launch their on-demand audio content network,” said
Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at
Triton Digital. “We look forward to helping MCOT execute and
continuously evolve their digital audio and podcast strategy today and
for years to come, and to help them both reach and expand their
listening audience while increasing their revenue.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital, and to be utilizing
their unparalleled technology and knowledgeable team to trailblaze
podcasting in Thailand, ” said Kematat Paladesh at MCOT. “Triton’s
technology will not only enable us to create, distribute, and monetize
engaging audio and podcast content for our loyal listeners, but also to
continuously grow our listening audience and increase our revenue at a
speed that no other technology provider in the audio industry can.”
About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global
technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast
industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides
innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online
music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and
streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the
global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading
streaming measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence,
teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting
audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the
global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.
About MCOT
MCOT Public Company Limited (MCOT) is Thailand’s
leading media organization providing high quality content through its
integrated media outlets including digital TV channels, a nationwide
radio network, Thai News Agency and digital media. A state enterprise
under the supervision of the Office of Prime Minister, MCOT was
registered as a public company limited in 2004.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005033/en/