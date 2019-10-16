Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCPc : Expands into IoT and Emerging Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCPc Inc., the global data protection company, announces the formation of Community Innovation Partners (CIP) (http://communityinnovationpartners.com/), a new division focused on de-risking innovation by developing and implementing custom "secure-by-design" technology solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/MCPc, Inc.)

CIP was developed in response to clients seeking digital transformation solutions but struggling with the inherent risk in adopting new technologies like IoT, AI, and Mixed Reality (VR+AR).

Rooted in MCPc's deep experience and expertise in security and emerging technologies, CIP works with healthcare and manufacturing clients to develop and implement actionable strategies that enable secure digital innovation. Through a multidisciplinary team of security analysts, technologists, engineers, industrial designers, and business strategists, the CIP service model consults for and solves innovation challenges.

"Today, the ratio of digital devices to people is 6 to 1 and growing rapidly. This causes a massive surge of data creation which incites risk," says Andy Jones, MCPc's CEO. "The risks in adopting new technologies and managing their use, and most importantly, the risks associated with protecting the data these devices produce and house is considerable. We formed Community Innovation Partners to help organizations mitigate those risks while moving at the ever-accelerating pace of business."

"We are leveraging a new, holistic approach to help our clients increase revenue growth and position them – and the communities they support – for a stronger future," says Michael Trebilcock Jr., Managing Director & President of CIP. "To accomplish this, our division taps a multitude of high-level resources, engages alternative talent pipelines, and originates investment opportunities."

For insights into CIP's approach, Mr. Trebilcock will be presenting "Modeling the Future: Tech, Talent, and Capital" at Case Western Reserve University's Digital Futures Conference presented by the Innovation Research Exchange on October 16th at 10:30am. https://irispring.com/conference/

About MCPc:
MCPc is a global data protection company that helps clients Achieve SecurityCertaintySM through our unique Chain-of-Custody Security SolutionSM, a holistic end-to-end lifecycle management protocol that protects data, manages the complexity and sustainability of technology, ensures consistency in security, and ultimately, mitigates business risk.

Community Innovation Partners is part of MCPc's Advisory Services Group joining Global Consulting, IT Asset Management, and Talent Solutions. Integrated into MCPc Advisory Services are MCPc Technical Solutions: Incident Response & Remediation, Secure Technology Procurement & Logistics, Managed Security Solutions, and Secure Technology Asset Disposition.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcpc-expands-into-iot-and-emerging-technologies-300939809.html

SOURCE MCPc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pGECINA : Finalizes the Sale of the Pointe Metro 2 Building in Gennevilliers
BU
12:24pGlobal Industrial Gases Market 2019-2023| 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
12:24pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Ben Brockschmidt Awarded Friend of Infrastructure Award
BU
12:23pVIDEO : Phunware to Attend and Present at Omnichannel Insight Summit
PU
12:23pTHOMSON REUTERS : Investment in UK's legaltech sector more than doubled to £61m in 2018 | Thomson Reuters
PU
12:23pTHOMSON REUTERS : HighQ now allows customers to offer scalable and repeatable collaboration and process management solutions to clients, business users | Thomson Reuters
PU
12:23pSEARS : Get Your Free Flu Shot* and Rewards at Kmart® Pharmacy
PU
12:23pVENATOR MATERIALS : to promote additive that can improve thermal conductivity of plastics at K 2019
PU
12:23pBANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE : The Banque Cantonale de Genève places new Swiss franc-denominated Additional Tier 1 Bonds
PU
12:22pWINMARK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group