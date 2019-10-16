MCPc : Expands into IoT and Emerging Technologies

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MCPc Inc., the global data protection company, announces the formation of Community Innovation Partners (CIP) (http://communityinnovationpartners.com/), a new division focused on de-risking innovation by developing and implementing custom "secure-by-design" technology solutions.



CIP was developed in response to clients seeking digital transformation solutions but struggling with the inherent risk in adopting new technologies like IoT, AI, and Mixed Reality (VR+AR).

Rooted in MCPc's deep experience and expertise in security and emerging technologies, CIP works with healthcare and manufacturing clients to develop and implement actionable strategies that enable secure digital innovation. Through a multidisciplinary team of security analysts, technologists, engineers, industrial designers, and business strategists, the CIP service model consults for and solves innovation challenges.

"Today, the ratio of digital devices to people is 6 to 1 and growing rapidly. This causes a massive surge of data creation which incites risk," says Andy Jones, MCPc's CEO. "The risks in adopting new technologies and managing their use, and most importantly, the risks associated with protecting the data these devices produce and house is considerable. We formed Community Innovation Partners to help organizations mitigate those risks while moving at the ever-accelerating pace of business."

"We are leveraging a new, holistic approach to help our clients increase revenue growth and position them – and the communities they support – for a stronger future," says Michael Trebilcock Jr., Managing Director & President of CIP. "To accomplish this, our division taps a multitude of high-level resources, engages alternative talent pipelines, and originates investment opportunities."

For insights into CIP's approach, Mr. Trebilcock will be presenting "Modeling the Future: Tech, Talent, and Capital" at Case Western Reserve University's Digital Futures Conference presented by the Innovation Research Exchange on October 16th at 10:30am. https://irispring.com/conference/

About MCPc:

MCPc is a global data protection company that helps clients Achieve SecurityCertaintySM through our unique Chain-of-Custody Security SolutionSM, a holistic end-to-end lifecycle management protocol that protects data, manages the complexity and sustainability of technology, ensures consistency in security, and ultimately, mitigates business risk.

Community Innovation Partners is part of MCPc's Advisory Services Group joining Global Consulting, IT Asset Management, and Talent Solutions. Integrated into MCPc Advisory Services are MCPc Technical Solutions: Incident Response & Remediation, Secure Technology Procurement & Logistics, Managed Security Solutions, and Secure Technology Asset Disposition.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcpc-expands-into-iot-and-emerging-technologies-300939809.html

SOURCE MCPc