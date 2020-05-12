Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

MCR Federal Wins $9.5 Million Space and Missile Systems Center Financial and Talent Management Acquisition Support Contract

05/12/2020 | 11:11am EDT

MCR Federal (MCR), a premier provider of Technology Enhanced Program Management services, has been awarded a 5-year, firm-fixed-price contract providing financial, information technology and analysis support to the Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC) Atlas Corps Contracting and Talent Management Directorate. MCR will work with the SMC organizations to provide pricing mission support, business operations, and talent management for current and future space system’s needs. In addition, MCR will infuse subject-matter expertise and capability in implementing the strategic agenda of the SMC Atlas Corps leadership.

“MCR is proud to be one of SMC’s industry partners to support the SMC 2.0 reorganizational initiatives. We certainly welcome this opportunity to substantially expand and strengthen our partnership with this extremely important client,” said Bill Parker, President and CEO of MCR.

About MCR, LLC

MCR is a differentiated provider of technology enhanced program management solutions to defense, intelligence, and critical civilian governmental agencies. MCR’s distinctive CommandEdgeTM program solutions platform empowers MCR analysts with practical simulations, meaningful programmatic data analytics, and visualizations to deliver more accurate, cost-effective and timely program management decision-making and enhanced performance. MCR is fully certified and embedded in Europe to perform these services for NATO and Allied Ministries of Defense customers. MCR specializes in manned and unmanned aviation, defense technology platforms, space and missile programs, federal aviation, homeland security, and intelligence.

Twitter: @MCRLLC


© Business Wire 2020
