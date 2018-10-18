Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCR Wins NATO Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

MCR to Support NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency)

Firm to provide key Advisory and Assistance Services

MCR, LLC has been awarded a five-year Advisory and Assistance Services (AAS) framework contract by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to provide a wide spectrum of scientific, engineering, project management, acquisition, and military functional expertise. MCR is a premier provider of integrated program management services to the US government and Allied nations and is continuing to expand in global markets through its European based subsidiary, MCR Global.

The NCI Agency is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, with major operating locations in Mons, Belgium, and The Hague, in the Netherlands. The majority of MCR’s AAS support will be centered at these three sites but will also involve deployed personnel across Europe.

“MCR is extremely proud of our work supporting NATO’s vital missions. For more than two decades, MCR has provided our unique program management, technical analysis, and enterprise transformation expertise to NATO Agencies enabled by our CommandEdgeTM tool suite. We are delighted to expand that support to now include the full range of the company’s capabilities in systems engineering, cyber defense, IT services, and military operations research. Helping the NCI Agency deliver critical C4ISR capability to the Alliance is an honor,” said MCR Global’s President, Paul Marston. MCR CEO Bill Parker added, “This award is a validation of the great work we have been doing at NATO for over twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder of our team in Europe and their contribution to global security.”

MCR, LLC, is a McLean, VA based professional services firm. MCR Global, based in Brussels, Belgium, was established in 2016 to serve the needs of US and Allied nations. More information on MCR can be found at www.mcri.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pKonica Minolta Premiers New Wide Format Press Technology at SGIA Expo
GL
09:52pGOLDMAN SACHS : says executives will not attend Saudi conference
RE
09:52pInternet provider groups sue Vermont over net neutrality law
RE
09:52pXEROX : Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
09:48pOrganization announces Early Career Research Award in the field of celiac disease
GL
09:48pAmericans Urged to Get Flu Shots Following Record-Breaking Flu Season
BU
09:47pINSTANT USPS SAVINGS : Flat Rate Select™ Helping Online Retailers Ship More & Pay Less This Holiday Season
GL
09:42pOil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
RE
09:42pOil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
RE
09:41pMORNINGSTAR : Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for September 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.