MCR Wins NATO Contract

MCR to Support NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency)
MCR, LLC has been awarded a five-year Advisory and Assistance Services
(AAS) framework contract by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
(NATO) to provide a wide spectrum of scientific, engineering, project
management, acquisition, and military functional expertise. MCR is a
premier provider of integrated program management services to the US
government and Allied nations and is continuing to expand in global
markets through its European based subsidiary, MCR Global.
The NCI Agency is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, with major
operating locations in Mons, Belgium, and The Hague, in the Netherlands.
The majority of MCR’s AAS support will be centered at these three sites
but will also involve deployed personnel across Europe.
“MCR is extremely proud of our work supporting NATO’s vital missions.
For more than two decades, MCR has provided our unique program
management, technical analysis, and enterprise transformation expertise
to NATO Agencies enabled by our CommandEdgeTM tool suite. We
are delighted to expand that support to now include the full range of
the company’s capabilities in systems engineering, cyber defense, IT
services, and military operations research. Helping the NCI Agency
deliver critical C4ISR capability to the Alliance is an honor,” said MCR
Global’s President, Paul Marston. MCR CEO Bill Parker added, “This award
is a validation of the great work we have been doing at NATO for over
twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder of our team in Europe and their
contribution to global security.”
MCR, LLC, is a McLean, VA based professional services firm. MCR Global,
based in Brussels, Belgium, was established in 2016 to serve the needs
of US and Allied nations. More information on MCR can be found at www.mcri.com.
