MCR Wins NATO Contract

MCR to Support NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency)

Firm to provide key Advisory and Assistance Services

MCR, LLC has been awarded a five-year Advisory and Assistance Services (AAS) framework contract by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to provide a wide spectrum of scientific, engineering, project management, acquisition, and military functional expertise. MCR is a premier provider of integrated program management services to the US government and Allied nations and is continuing to expand in global markets through its European based subsidiary, MCR Global.

The NCI Agency is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, with major operating locations in Mons, Belgium, and The Hague, in the Netherlands. The majority of MCR’s AAS support will be centered at these three sites but will also involve deployed personnel across Europe.

“MCR is extremely proud of our work supporting NATO’s vital missions. For more than two decades, MCR has provided our unique program management, technical analysis, and enterprise transformation expertise to NATO Agencies enabled by our CommandEdgeTM tool suite. We are delighted to expand that support to now include the full range of the company’s capabilities in systems engineering, cyber defense, IT services, and military operations research. Helping the NCI Agency deliver critical C4ISR capability to the Alliance is an honor,” said MCR Global’s President, Paul Marston. MCR CEO Bill Parker added, “This award is a validation of the great work we have been doing at NATO for over twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder of our team in Europe and their contribution to global security.”

MCR, LLC, is a McLean, VA based professional services firm. MCR Global, based in Brussels, Belgium, was established in 2016 to serve the needs of US and Allied nations. More information on MCR can be found at www.mcri.com.

