SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct 09, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that its COO, Phil Rasori, has been designated to HousingWire's inaugural Tech Trendsetters award list. Phil is credited with being instrumental in the architecture and launch of multiple innovative capital markets solutions.



The new HW program recognizes technology leaders driving innovation in the housing economy. The 50 chosen winners represent executive, product, and technology leaders who have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for housing industry clients at large, in particular over the past year.



HW acknowledged Phil's efforts in 2019 for launching one of the most important secondary marketing technology innovations in recent years. Phil spearheaded the development of TAM (Trade Auction Manager(TM)), a browser-based software module that enables a far more efficient bidding and trading process for TBA mortgage-backed securities (MBS) used by lenders to hedge their pipeline of open mortgage applications. TAM is increasing execution, liquidity, and transparency for lenders, while connecting them digitally with many of their broker-dealers for the first time.



"It is a great honor to be selected by HW as a recipient of their inaugural Tech Trendsetters award," stated Rasori. "MCT has launched many software solutions and supporting services to drive success for our lender clients. Winning this award underscores our latest innovations and reinforces our ongoing commitment to mortgage technology."



Also worth noting is Phil's creation and launch of BAM (Bid Auction Manager(TM)), a digital whole loan trading marketplace within MCT's cloud-based core secondary marketing platform, MCTlive! Since gaining widespread adoption by the investor community in 2018 (100% adoption - all investors now leverage BAM), the solution has saved lenders inordinate amounts of time, secured the entire process (which was previously handled via email communications), improved margins, and streamlined bid tape management and best execution loan sale analysis.



Most recently, Phil played a key role in developing a mobile app for MCTlive! that empowers secondary marketing managers to review reporting, manage loan pipelines, and conduct whole loan trading from the convenience of their mobile phone.



"Each year we honor the top technology companies in the housing industry, but this year we decided to do even more," HousingWire Associate Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year, for the first time ever, we are looking at the people behind the technology. These experts are propelling the housing industry forward and reimagining the mortgage process."



"HousingWire has always recognized innovation and technological advancements in the housing industry, but none of those advancements happen without people leading the way," HousingWire Managing Editor Ben Lane said. "Technology doesn't simply create itself. People are the driving force behind those innovations. And it's in that spirit that we proudly honor the visionaries helping to push the housing industry into the future."



The full list of HW Tech Trendsetters can be found online and will also be profiled in the Oct./Nov. issue of HousingWire magazine. https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-housingwires-2019-tech-trendsetters/.



About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.



Headquartered in San Diego, MCT also has California offices in Healdsburg and Los Angeles, as well as sites in Dallas and Philadelphia. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style, hands-on engagement clients value. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



About HousingWire:



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com.



