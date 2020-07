MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Advertisement - Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2020 - Navshakti

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Limited

Corporate Identity Number: L26101MH1973PLC018367

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 25th July 2020 inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2020.

The said Notice may be accessed on the Company's website at www.sekuritindia.com and on BSE Limited's website at www.bseindia.com.

For Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Limited

Date: 16th July 2020

Place: PuneRukmini Subramanian

Company Secretary