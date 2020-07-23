MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Advertisement - Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2020 - Business Standard

ALKEM LABORATORIES LIMITED

CIN: L00305MH1973PLC174201

Registered Office: 'Alkem House', SenapatiBapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013. Phone: +91 22 3982 9999 Fax:+91 2224952955 Website: www.alkemlabs.com, Email: investors@alkem.com

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Notice is hereby given that the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Alkem Laboratories Limited ("the Company") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the business as set out in the Notice dated 05th June, 2020, convening the saidAGM.

In view of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has vide its circular dated 05th May, 2020 read with circulars dated 08th April, 2020 and 13th April, 2020 (collectively referred to as "MCA General Circulars") permitted the holding of AGM through VC/OAVM, without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. In compliance with these MCA General Circulars and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the AGM of the members of the Company will be held through VC/OAVM.

In accordance with the aforesaid MCAGeneral Circulars and SEBI Circular dated 12th May, 2020, electronic copies of the Notice of the AGM and Annual Report for the financial year 2019-20 has been sent to all the Members whose email addresses are registered with the Depository Participant(s)/Company . The Annual Report for the financial year 2019-20 is available on the Company's website at www.alkemlabs.com and also on websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com and Notice of the AGM on the website of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) at www.cdslindia.com.

Notice is further given pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Company is providing remote e- voting facility to all its Members to enable them to cast their vote on all matters listed in the said Notice by electronic means. The details regarding the remote e-voting facility is provided below:

Cut-off date for determining the Members Tuesday, 11th August, 2020 entitled to vote

Commencement of remote e-voting period Saturday, 15th August, 2020 at 9.00A.M.

End of remote e-voting period Monday, 17th August, 2020 at 5.00 P.M.

The remote e-voting will be disabled by CDSL after 5.00 P.M. on Monday, 17th August, 2020 and the Members shall not be allowed to vote beyond the said date and time.

Persons whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the cut-off date i.e Tuesday, 11th August, 2020, shall be entitled to cast their vote either through remote e-voting or through e-voting during theAGM.

The Company shall also provide e-voting facility during the AGM for the Members attending theAGM through VC/OAVM, who have not cast their vote on resolutions through remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so. The Members who have cast their vote through remote e-voting prior to the AGM may attend the AGM through VC/OAVM but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again.

Any person, who becomes a Member of the Company after completion of dispatch of notice and hold share(s) as on cut-off date i.e. Tuesday, 11th August, 2020, may request for login ID and password at rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in or investors@alkem.com. However, if the person is already registered with CDSL for e-voting, then the existing user ID and password can be used for casting vote.

Members who have not registered their email addresses are requested to register their email addresses with their respective Depository Participant(s) and members holding shares in physical mode are requested to update their email addresses with the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, Link In time India Private Limited at rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in to receive copies of the Annual Report for the FY 2019-202019-20 along with the Notice ofAGM.

Members may note that in terms of the provisions of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, ("the Act") as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, dividend paid or distributed by a Company on or after 01st April, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the Members. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source (TDS) at the time of making the payment of dividend. In order to enable us to determine the appropriate TDS rate as applicable, Members are requested to submit the documents in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The detailed tax rates, documents required for availing the applicable tax rates are provided in the Notice of theAGM.

CS Manish L. Ghia, Partner, M/s. Manish Ghia & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Mumbai (Membership No. 6252, CP No. 3531) are appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

The results declared along with the Scrutinizer's Report shall also be communicated to the Stock Exchanges and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and the same shall also be displayed on the website of the Company.

If you have any queries or issues regarding attending AGM & e-voting from the e-voting System, you may refer the FrequentlyAsked Questions ("FAQs") and e-voting manual available at www.evotingindia.com, under help section or write an email to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.com or contact Mr. Nitin Kunder (022- 23058738) or Mr. Mehboob Lakhani (022-23058543) or Mr. Rakesh Dalvi (022-23058542). All grievances connected with the facility for voting by electronic means may be addressed to Mr. Rakesh Dalvi, Manager, (CDSL) Central Depository Services (India) Limited, A Wing, 25th Floor, Marathon Futurex, Mafatlal Mill Compounds, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai - 400013 or send an email to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.com or call on 022- 23058542/43.

The Company has also fixed Tuesday, 11th August, 2020 as the "record date" for the purpose of determining entitlement of shareholders for payment of final dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

Date: 16th July, 2020

Place: Mumbai