MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Appointment of Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi

MCX/SEC/1550

August 31, 2018

The Dy. Genera! Manager

Corporate Re!ations & Service Dept.,

BSE Limited,

P.J. Towers, Da!al Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001.

Ref: Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX

Reg. - Appointment of Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is with reference to our earlier letter MCXISEC/1538 dated August 07, 2018 regarding appointment of Dr. Deepali Pant Joshi on the Board of MCX with effect from August 08, 2018.

We wish to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today took note of her appointment.

The Board a!so noted that basis the declaration received from Dr. Deepa!i Pant Joshi and the due diligence carried out by the Company, that she is not debarred from ho!ding the office of director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority.

Kind!y take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Ashwfn Pate!

Company Secretary

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.

