MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : IPF Hosts the Finale of COMQUEST 2019 - A National Level Commodity Markets Educational Quiz Competition for Students

Mumbai, March 08, 2019: MCX Investor Protection Fund (MCX-IPF), as part of a newer initiative towards imparting knowledge and generate inquisition on commodity markets among students, organised COMQUEST 2019 - the first ever national level Commodity Market Educational quiz. Through this initiative MCX-IPF reached out to 56 academic institutions across India. Grand finale of the competitive quiz was today held at ITM Business School's auditorium at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

COMQUEST 2019 was conceptualized to promote knowledge and awareness about commodity markets among youth, the future leaders and professionals of India Inc. This provided an avenue to enlighten them on opportunities in the world of commodity trading & corporate price risk management using exchange-traded commodity derivatives. The event is part of ongoing awareness campaign of MCX IPF to spread literacy in the commodity market space.

The participating students were evaluated based on their knowledge on the commodity market through online tests and interactions scheduled in the initial two rounds that spread over one month. The short listed six teams from Christ University, Bengaluru; IIM - Kozhikode; IIM - Ranchi; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi; International Management Institute (IMI), Delhi and National institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad competed in the finals for the honours. The winners and finalists were felicitated.

Mr. Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO, MCX said, "COMQUEST is an innovative approach to tap young minds and open before them the boundless possibilities of commodity market. Given that today's students will be tomorrows decision makers in the industry, I am sure that the interest generated through such efforts will result in future generations effectively use modern financial tools for managing price risk and devising hedging strategies. The growing importance of this market is making academic institutions look forward to introduce commodity derivatives market in their curriculum and open new vistas of learning."

The IPF has been established since March 28, 2012 and is administered by way of registered trust created for the purpose. As on December 31, 2018 the IPF corpus stood at Rs.202.53 crore. Five trustees manage it, comprising of three public interest directors, a representative from SEBI recognized investor association and the compliance officer of the exchange. The IPF Trust adheres by the comprehensive guidelines issued by SEBI on IPF and related matters at the national commodity derivatives exchanges. In event of default by the member, all transactions executed on the exchange platform shall be eligible for settlement from IPF subject to the Rules, Bye-Laws and Business Rules of the Exchange. For more details, investors can visit- www.mcxindia.com/Investor-Services/defaulters/investors-protection-fund-overview

