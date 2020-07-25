Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Annual General Meeting and book closure dates

07/25/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

MCX/SEC/1844

July 25, 2020

The Dy. General Manager

Corporate Relations & Service Dept.

BSE Limited,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip code: 534091, Scrip ID: MCX

Subject: Intimation of Annual General Meeting and Record Date

Board Meeting -Saturday, July 25, 2020

This is to inform you that the Board in its meeting held today, has considered and approved the following:

  1. The 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 through video conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM), in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  2. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to Monday, August 31, 2020 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM. The payment of the said dividend, upon approval at the AGM, will be made on/after Thursday, September 10, 2020* as under:
    1. To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as of the close of business hours on Monday, August 24, 2020;
    2. To all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transfers in respect of transmission/transposition requests lodged with the Company on or before the close of business hours on Monday, August 24, 2020.
  4. The Company will be providing remote e-voting facility in the following schedule, for all resolutions to be passed at the AGM:
    1. The remote e-voting period commences on Friday, August 28, 2020 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 (5.00 p.m. IST).
    2. The voting rights of the shareholders shall be in proportion to their share in the paid up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date i.e. August 24, 2020. For e- voting, the Company will be using the e-voting platform of KFin Technologies Private Limited.
    1. Mr. Prasen Naithani of M/s P. Naithani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, has been appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.
  • Dividend for FY 2019-20 shall be electronically credited to Members whose bank account details are updated with the Depository Participants (demat holdings)/RTA (physical holdings). Members who have not updated their bank account details, are requested to update the same with their respective Depository Participants/RTA. In cases where bank account details are incomplete/unavailable, account payee/non-negotiable instruments shall be issued upon normalization of postal services, in view of relaxation provided by SEBI.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:25 p.m. and concluded at 08:30 p. m.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.mcxindia.com.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

puri ajay

Ajay Puri

Digitally signed by puri ajay Date: 2020.07.25 20:50:44 +05'30'

Company Secretary

  1. 1. National Securities Depository Limited
    1. Central Depository Services (India) Limited
    2. KFin Technologies Private limited (Formerly Karvy Fintech Private Limited)

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 17:45:01 UTC
