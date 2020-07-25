MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Annual General Meeting and book closure dates

Mr. Prasen Naithani of M/s P. Naithani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, has been appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

Dividend for FY 2019-20 shall be electronically credited to Members whose bank account details are updated with the Depository Participants (demat holdings)/RTA (physical holdings). Members who have not updated their bank account details, are requested to update the same with their respective Depository Participants/RTA. In cases where bank account details are incomplete/unavailable, account payee/non-negotiable instruments shall be issued upon normalization of postal services, in view of relaxation provided by SEBI.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:25 p.m. and concluded at 08:30 p. m.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.mcxindia.com.

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited