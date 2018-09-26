Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting

09/26/2018 | 09:31am CEST

MCX

METAL & ENERGY

Trade with Trust

MCX/SEC/1563

September 26, 2018

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mum bai 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst I Institutional Investors meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date September 27, 2018

Fund! Institution Name Renaissance Investments Doric Capital

Type of Meeting / Location In person I Mumbai

One to One - Con-Call

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.

We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

AshwiPatel

Company Secretary

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.

EXCHANGE SQUARE, SUREN ROAD, ANDHERI (EAST), MUMBAI 400 093, INDIA. TEL: +91-22-6731 8888, FAX: +91-22-66494151,www.mcxindia.com cIN: L51909MH2002PLC135594,info@mcxindia.com

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:30:10 UTC
