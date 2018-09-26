MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting

MCX
METAL & ENERGY
MCX/SEC/1563
September 26, 2018
BSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mum bai 400 001.
Dear Sir,
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst I Institutional Investors meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under
Date September 27, 2018
Fund! Institution Name Renaissance Investments Doric Capital
Type of Meeting / Location In person I Mumbai
One to One - Con-Call
Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.
We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
AshwiPatel
Company Secretary
MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.
