MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting

MCX/SEC/1563

September 26, 2018

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mum bai 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst I Institutional Investors meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date September 27, 2018

Fund! Institution Name Renaissance Investments Doric Capital

Type of Meeting / Location In person I Mumbai

One to One - Con-Call

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.

We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

AshwiPatel

Company Secretary

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.

