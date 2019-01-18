Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting

01/18/2019 | 08:04am EST

MCX

METAL & ENERGY

Trade with Trust

MCX/SEC/1625

January 18, 2019

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai -400001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst I Institutional Investors meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 201 5, the schedule of analyst I institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date

Fund! Institution Name

Type of Meeting / Location

January 21, 2019

Karma Capital Advisors

One-on-One/Mumbai

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.

We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi commodity Exchange of India Limited

Aj

Company Secretary

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.

EXCHANGE SQUARE, SUREN ROAD, ANDHERI (EAST), MUMBAI 400 093, INDIA. TEL: +91-22-673 1 8888, FAX: +91-22-66494151,www.mcxindia.com CIN: L51909MH2002PLC135594,info@mcxindia.com

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 13:03:09 UTC
