MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting

MCX/SEC/1625

January 18, 2019

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai -400001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst I Institutional Investors meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 201 5, the schedule of analyst I institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date Fund! Institution Name Type of Meeting / Location January 21, 2019 Karma Capital Advisors One-on-One/Mumbai

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.

We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi commodity Exchange of India Limited

Aj

Company Secretary

