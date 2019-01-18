MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting

MCX
MCX/SEC/1625
January 18, 2019
BSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mumbai -400001.
Dear Sir,
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst I Institutional Investors meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 201 5, the schedule of analyst I institutional investor meeting with the company is as under
|
Date
|
Fund! Institution Name
|
Type of Meeting / Location
|
January 21, 2019
|
Karma Capital Advisors
|
One-on-One/Mumbai
Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.
We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Multi commodity Exchange of India Limited
Aj
Company Secretary
MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.
EXCHANGE SQUARE, SUREN ROAD, ANDHERI (EAST), MUMBAI 400 093, INDIA. TEL: +91-22-673 1 8888, FAX: +91-22-66494151,www.mcxindia.com CIN: L51909MH2002PLC135594,info@mcxindia.com
