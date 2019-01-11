MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Conference Call for Investors and Analysts

MCX
MCX/SEC/1614
January 11, 2019
BSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400 001.
Dear Sir,
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of a Conference Call for Investors and Analysts
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Reulations, 2015, please note that conference call for Investors and Analysts will be held on l5 January, 2019 at 18.00 pm (1ST) with respect to the financial results of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited for the quarter a nine months ended December 31, 2018.
The transcript of the conference call will be available on the website in due course of time.
We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfuLly,
For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
Sanjay Wadhwa
Chief Financial Officer
MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.
EXCHANGE SQUARE, SUREN ROAD, ANDHERI (EAST), MUMBAI 400 093, INDIA.TEL: +91 -22-6731 8888, FAX: +91-22-66494151,www.mcxindia.com CIN: L51909MH2002PLC135594,info@mcxindia.com
