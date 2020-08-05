MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

MCX/SEC/1854 August 04, 2020

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date Fund/ Institution Name Type of Meeting / Location August 05, 2020 Ask Investment Managers Con-Call / One on One

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.

We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Digitally signed by

puri ajaypuri ajay

Date: 2020.08.04 18:17:59 +05'30'

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary