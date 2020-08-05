MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

|
MCX/SEC/1854
August 04, 2020
BSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400 001.
Dear Sir,
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under
Date
Fund/ Institution Name
Type of Meeting / Location
August 05, 2020
Ask Investment Managers
Con-Call / One on One
Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.
We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
Digitally signed by
puri ajaypuri ajay
Date: 2020.08.04 18:17:59 +05'30'
Ajay Puri
Company Secretary
