MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

08/05/2020 | 05:07am EDT

MCX/SEC/1854

August 04, 2020

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date

Fund/ Institution Name

Type of Meeting / Location

August 05, 2020

Ask Investment Managers

Con-Call / One on One

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.

We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Digitally signed by

puri ajaypuri ajay

Date: 2020.08.04 18:17:59 +05'30'

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 09:06:12 UTC
