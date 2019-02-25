Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation regarding KMP

0
02/25/2019 | 12:12am EST

METAL & ENERGY

Trade with Trust

MCX/SEC/1632

February 24, 2019

The Dy. General Manager

Corporate Relations & Service Dept., BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX

Sub: Intimation regarding Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

Dear Sir / Madam,

This is to inform you that Mr. Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, whose term expires with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019, has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term as the MD & CEO of MCX, and has informed the same to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Ajay Pun

Company Secretary

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.

EXCHANGE SQUARE, SUREN ROAD, ANDHERI (EAST), MUMBAI 400 093, INDIA. TEL: +91-22-6731 8888, FAX: ±91-22-6649 4151,www.mcxindia.com CIN: L5 1909MH2002PLC135594,info@mcxindia.com

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 05:11:09 UTC
