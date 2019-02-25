MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation regarding KMP

METAL & ENERGY
MCX/SEC/1632
February 24, 2019
The Dy. General Manager
Corporate Relations & Service Dept., BSE Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
Mumbai 400 001
Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX
Sub: Intimation regarding Key Managerial Personnel of the Company
Dear Sir / Madam,
This is to inform you that Mr. Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, whose term expires with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019, has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term as the MD & CEO of MCX, and has informed the same to the Board of Directors of the Company.
Kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
Ajay Pun
Company Secretary
MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.
