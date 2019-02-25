MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation regarding KMP

METAL & ENERGY

MCX/SEC/1632

February 24, 2019

BSE Limited

Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX

Sub: Intimation regarding Key Managerial Personnel of the Company

This is to inform you that Mr. Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, whose term expires with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019, has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term as the MD & CEO of MCX, and has informed the same to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA LTD.

