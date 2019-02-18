MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation to Stock Exchange regarding issuance of notice to the shareholders

METAL & ENERGY

February 18.2019

Sub.: Intimation to Stock Exchange regarding issuance of notice to the shareholdetin the newspapers

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 read with PART A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"),the company hereby informs that, a notice to the shareholders has been published in the 'Business Standard'(English newspaper) and 'Nayshakti'(Marathi newspaper) on February 16. 2019. under applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules. 2016 as amended from time to time.

As required under Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulation. the said notice have also been placed on the company's website atwww.mcxindia.com.

This is for your information and record.

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

CIN: L51909MH2002PLC135594,

Exchange Square, CTS No. 255, Suren Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai -400093.

Tel.: +91-22-6731 8888, Fax: +91-22-66494151. E-mail:info@rncxindia.com, www.mcxindia.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Sub: Transfer of Equity Shares of the Company to Investor Education and

Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority

Pursuant to the provisions of Investor Education and Protection FundAuthority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, ("the Rules) as amended from time to time, amongst other matters, .contain provisions for transfer of all shares in respectof which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholder for a period of seven (7) consecutive years or more to IEPF constituted under the said rules.

Shareholders are hereby informed that w.r.t. the interim dividend declared by the company during the financial year 2011 12 which remained unclaimed for a period of seven years will be credited to the IEPF on or before June 22, 2019.The corresponding shares onwhich dividend was unclaimed forseven consecutive years will also be transferred as perthe procedure setout in the Rules.

Adhering to the requirements set out in the aforesaid rules the Company has communicated individuallytothe shareholders attheir last known address, whoseshares are liableto betrànsferred to IEPF, on account of such Shareholders having not claimed the dividend amounipayable to them,since last seven consecutive years, commencing from financial year 2011-12.The communication wasmade underthe said Rulesfortaking appropriate action(s).

The Company has uploaded full details of such Shareholders viz. Name and DP ID-Client ID/Folio No. and shares due for transfer to IEPF on its websitewww.mcxindia.com. Shareholders are requested to refer to the web-linkhttps://www.mcxindia.com/investor-relations/details-of-transfer-of-shares-to- iepf and verifythe details ofthe shares liable to betransferred to IEPF.

- Shareholders are requested to claim the Interim dividend declared during the financial year 2011-12 and onwards before the same is transferred to the IEPF. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividend and the shares transferred to IEPF Authority including all benefitsaccruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority after following the procedure

stipulated in the rules.

Concerned shareholders holding shares in physical form and whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF, may note thatthe Companywould be issuing duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu oftheoriginal share certificate held by them for the purpose of transfer of shares to IEPF and upon such issue, the Company shall inform the depository by way of corporate action to conyert the duplicate share certificate(s) into DEMAT form and transfer in favour of IEPF.The original share certificate(s) which are registered in the name of original shareholders will stand automatically cancelled and be deemed non-negotiable. Concerned shareholders holding shares in dematerialized form may note that the Company shall inform the depository by way of corporate action for transferof shares in favour-ofthe DEMATaccountofthe IEPF.

In case the Companydoes not receive any communication in writing fromthe concerned shareholders by May 22, 2019, the Company with a view to adhering with the requirements of the Rules, shall transfer the dividend along with shares to the IEPF by the due date as per procedurestipulated in the

For any queries on the subject matter, Shareholders are requested to contact the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, M/s Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd., Unit: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, Karvy Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda; Hyderabad-500032.Toll free No: 1800-4258-998 email ID:einward.ris@karvy.com. For anyclarification, you may also e-mailtocompanyatinfo@mcxindia.com.

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

Place: Mumbal,

Date: February 15,2019

Ajay Purl Company Secretary

